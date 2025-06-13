  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

2025 June 13   11:18

ports

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

Swedish ferry company, Stena Line is investing £17 million into developments at the 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead to futureproof the operations by increasing freight parking capacity and improving traffic flow, Peel Ports Group said.

The 12 Quays Terminal in Birkenhead has become a key hub for Stena Line. In February 2024, Stena Line launched a new Liverpool – Dublin freight only service, which has resulted in a significant increase in freight traffic through the terminal.

An additional 200 freight parking spaces are already complete and have boosted capacity for unaccompanied freight in the port by almost 30%. Last year was a record year for Stena Line in Birkenhead with over 315,000 freight units moving through the port, an increase of 20% year on year. The expansion will significantly improve operational efficiency and customer experience with more space for freight customers to drop unaccompanied trailers.

The next phase of the project will be a reconfiguration of the front of house operations to improve health and safety and traffic flow to ease congestion.

Stena Line operates two routes from the 12 Quays Terminal, the Liverpool – Dublin and Liverpool – Belfast. The latter route is a popular service for travel and freight alike. In 2021 and 2022, the company invested in two state-of-the-art E-Flexer vessels, Stena Edda and Stena Embla, boosting freight and passenger capacity and offering best in class service. Since the introduction of the two ships, travel volumes have doubled.

Stena Forwarder also operates a freight only service with one round trip per day to Belfast and Bore Song operates one round trip to Dublin each day.

Andrew Kane, Regional Port Operations Manager, Stena Line commented: “The significant growth of our services through 12 Quays in Birkenhead has created operational challenges with an increase in unaccompanied freight and traffic build up. With the potential for further growth, we are futureproofing the port with 200 additional freight parking spaces to ensure that we can facilitate our customers’ needs, and we are sure this expansion will be welcomed by the market.

Topics:

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

09:53

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

09:59

INTERCARGO: bulk carrier losses decline while maritime attacks threaten crew safety

2025 June 10

18:17

Damen delivers two CF 3850 vessels to Fast Lines Belgium

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news