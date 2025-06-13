Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

The facility construction completion is scheduled for March 2027

The Port of Gothenburg says it has taken a major step towards connecting more vessels to shoreside power. A contract has now been signed with AF Bygg Väst to construct a new transformer station serving the container and car terminals – a key investment that will enable shoreside power connection at a total of seven berths by 2030.

Seven berths to be fitted with shoreside power capacity

The new transformer station is a key component in the port’s strategy to reduce shipping emissions. It will enable simultaneous OPS connection at five container berths and two car terminal berths. This allows vessels to switch off auxiliary engines and run on electricity from the grid while docked.

"This transformer station is an important milestone that brings us significantly closer to enabling OPS for both container and car/RoRo vessels. It will open up shore power access at a total of seven berths," says Magnus Nordfeldt, Head of Business Area Cargo at the Port of Gothenburg.

Reduced emissions and compliance with upcoming EU rules

OPS makes it possible to drastically cut emissions of carbon dioxide, sulphur oxides, and nitrogen oxides. For container vessels alone, shoreside power is estimated to reduce CO₂ emissions by at least 5,600 tonnes annually.

From 2030, new EU regulations will require vessels over 5,000 gross tonnes to use OPS while docked. The Port of Gothenburg is ahead of the curve, with OPS already installed at its RoRo, RoPax, and tanker terminals.

Construction starts in 2025, completion by 2027

AF Bygg Väst, part of the AF Gruppen Sweden, has been contracted to build the station. The contract is worth SEK 129 million and includes co-funding of approximately SEK 90 million from the EU’s Connecting Europe Facility.

The station will handle incoming power at 19 MVA, with each berth connection designed for 4 MVA. Construction will begin in Q2 2025, with completion scheduled for March 2027.

Total OPS investment: SEK 600 million

In addition to the transformer station itself, the OPS investment includes cable routing and switchgear for all seven berths. The total project cost is estimated at around SEK 600 million.