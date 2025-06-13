The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

The Port of Québec says it has once again achieved the highest standards of Green Marine, an internationally recognized environmental certification program for the maritime industry. This is the seventh year in a row the Port as earned the recognition, clearly demonstrating its dedicated, unwavering commitment to sustainable development and continuous improvement for environmental practices.

Green Marine rigorously evaluates the environmental performance of ports, terminals, shipowners, and shipyards based on criteria that are measurable, transparent, and constantly evolving. Reaching Level 5, the highest level of performance, is a sign of true environmental leadership. By achieving this level for all applicable indicators, the Port of Québec far exceeds its legal obligations and positions itself as a model of sustainable development in the North American maritime industry.

Earning this recognition for the seventh year in a row reflects the Port’s ongoing commitment to environmental excellence. It stood out particularly by achieving perfect scores for all applicable indicators: