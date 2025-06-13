Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

South Enabler will replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury-Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route

In February 2025, a new chapter began in European shipping as WALLENIUS SOL announced the acquisition of Mann Lines, significantly expanding the Swedish shipping line’s customer base, service offerings, local expertise and presence in key markets. As part of the acquisition, a new vessel under construction was included. The new RoRo cargo vessel was officially delivered on 11 June 2025, during her westbound passage past Gibraltar, the shipping line said, the company's COO Henrik Karle said.

“She’ll be named South Enabler and is set to replace ML Freyja on the Tilbury-Cuxhaven–Turku–Paldiski–Bremerhaven–Tilbury route,” Henrik Karle added.

Following the vessel’s handover to WALLENIUS SOL, she is now heading to Zeebrugge to load cargoes, after which she will enter regular service for the first time. At the same time, ML Freyja will be redelivered to her owners.

Efficient cargo holds and design

South Enabler is a modern energy efficient vessel featuring a proven, efficient hull and propulsion system developed to support emission reductions across the fleet. She measures 203.4 meters in overall length and is powered by two 7,200 kW Wärtsilä engines – methanol-ready and capable of reaching a top speed of 22 knots. The ship is RINA-classed and built to ice class 1A standards.

South Enabler has two separate vehicle decks with capacity for a total of 197 vehicles and will handle a wide range of cargos, including LoLo, RoRo and high hand heavy cargo.

European built

Built by Visentini Shipyard and designed by NAOS Ship and Boat Design, South Enabler will be flying the Italian flag.

“By choosing to build in Europe, Mann Lines ensured not only compliance with the highest environmental and technical standards, but also contributed to preserving regional shipbuilding expertise. Now operated by WALLENIUS SOL, this vessel will further support the growth and competitiveness of the European maritime sector,” says Henrik Karle.

South Enabler will enter service under a 5-year TC contract.