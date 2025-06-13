  1. Home
  Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

2025 June 13   16:27

shipbuilding

Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

The global digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther says it has been commissioned by Los Angeles operator Catalina Express to design a new low-emission, renewable diesel-powered passenger ferry. The new ferry will form part of the Port of Los Angeles’ $US31 million Los Angeles Marine Emission Reduction (LA MER) project, funded by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Catalina Express was awarded a $15,000,000 grant to match its own $15,000,000 contribution to the project.  LA MER aims to test and evaluate emission-reduction technologies as part of the Port of Los Angeles’ goal of becoming a zero-emission port.

The new 48-metre (160 foot) passenger ferry will service the popular one-hour tourist route between Los Angeles’ Long Beach Port and Santa Catalina Island. Capable of transporting up to 516 passengers across three spacious decks at speeds of up to 37 knots, the new vessel will be powered by renewable diesel fuel (R-99) comprised of plant-based stocks. The new vessel will be propelled by four EPA Tier 4-compliant MTU 4000 series engines, each designed to be equipped with a diesel particulate filter (DPF) once certified by the EPA, USCG, and CARB to meet CARB commercial harbour craft regulations.

The new vessel will replace three smaller Tier 2 and Tier 3 ferries with a combined six diesel engines, helping to reduce emissions while maintaining the same passenger capacity within the Catalina Express fleet.

In addition to offering a lower-emission transport option, the new vessel will also provide a world-class customer experience. Passenger comfort has been enhanced via a resiliently mounted superstructure which will reduce vibrations and noise transmitted from the hulls. The new vessel will offer spacious seating and amenities including two kiosks, a large protected luggage hold, space for 16 bicycles, café-style table seating, indoor and outdoor seating options and accessible toilets. The vessel has also been designed with active ride control comprising a pair of Naiad Active T-foil and interceptors to help reduce vessel motions.

The vessel’s main deck will seat 198 passengers, including space for four wheelchairs, in an air-conditioned cabin that boasts five bathrooms and a large kiosk. An internal staircase leads to the mid-deck which offers VIP seating for 142 passengers as well as another kiosk and two bathrooms. The mid-deck also provides aft outdoor seating for a further 39 passengers, two bathrooms and the vessel’s wheelhouse. External staircases from the mid-deck lead to a large, protected roof deck for 137 passengers.

Construction on the new vessel, which will take place at Marine Group Boat Works in San Diego, California, is planned to start in July 2025 with sea trials expected to occur in 2027.

LA MER is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities.

