2025 June 13   15:33

shipping

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

Ocean Network Express (ONE) announced the launch of its new IGS (India-Gulf Service), designed to provide enhanced connectivity between India and the Middle East.

"This new service has been introduced to meet the increasing demand between India and Oman, allowing us to better serve our customers with optimized network coverage and reliable shipping solutions," the shipping line said in its news release.

Service Details and Launch Schedule

Service Name: IGS (India-Gulf Service)
Route: Jebel Ali ➔ Sohar ➔ Mundra ➔ Hazira ➔ Nhava Sheva ➔ Jebel Ali
Commencement: M/V CELIUS NAIROBI – ETA Jebel Ali, 13th June 2025

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is one of the world's largest liner shipping companies operating more than 260 vessels. The shipping line offers an expeditious and a reliable international network of over 165 services to 120 countries and beyond. ONE has a fleet size of approximately 2.0 million TEU.

