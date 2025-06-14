  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

2025 June 14   10:01

shipbuilding

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

Fincantieri and PT PRIMA MAJU MAPAN (PMM), an Indonesian company specialized in communications, surveillance and electronic systems integration, with established capabilities to support maritime and defense programs, have signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement aimed at addressing emerging unconventional underwater challenges and the development of systems to protect critical underwater infrastructure (such as cables and pipelines), as well as strategic assets including naval bases, ports and offshore installations. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Indo Defence Expo & Forum exhibition, currently ongoing in Jakarta, Fincantieri said.

The signing took place between Mauro Manzini, Vice President Sales of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division and Adrianus Prima Manggala, Commissioner of PMM.

This initiative represents a strategic step in enhancing Indonesia’s technological sovereignty in the underwater sector, while promoting robust national industrial participation. Indonesia is a key country for Fincantieri, which has already sold two PPA frigates to the Indonesian Navy - a significant milestone in the collaboration between the Group and the nation’s Ministry of Defense. Southeast Asia represents a strategic geography for Fincantieri, where the Group intends to consolidate its presence through long-term partnerships and advanced maritime solutions.

The agreement establishes the framework for a collaboration focused on the development and deployment of cutting-edge technical solutions to safeguard the underwater domain. Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups and a key industrial partner of the Italian and US navies, brings unmatched expertise in high-tech surface and underwater naval platforms, contributing to programs across allied and partner nations. The Group has a long-standing tradition in submarine construction, with over 180 units built since the early 1900s.  The company also plays a central role in the Italian National Underwater Hub (Polo Nazionale della Subacquea). PMM is a prominent Indonesian company with a proven track record in the design, integration, and support of electronic and surveillance systems, and this collaboration marks a concrete step towards building an enduring industrial alliance in the underwater protection sector, combining global expertise with local excellence.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

2025 June 13

17:09

Turning point for CCS is now, DNV report finds, with global capture and storage capacity expected to quadruple by 2030

16:27

Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

11:18

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

09:53

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news