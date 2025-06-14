Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

Fincantieri and PT PRIMA MAJU MAPAN (PMM), an Indonesian company specialized in communications, surveillance and electronic systems integration, with established capabilities to support maritime and defense programs, have signed a Technical Collaboration Agreement aimed at addressing emerging unconventional underwater challenges and the development of systems to protect critical underwater infrastructure (such as cables and pipelines), as well as strategic assets including naval bases, ports and offshore installations. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Indo Defence Expo & Forum exhibition, currently ongoing in Jakarta, Fincantieri said.

The signing took place between Mauro Manzini, Vice President Sales of the Fincantieri Naval Vessels Division and Adrianus Prima Manggala, Commissioner of PMM.

This initiative represents a strategic step in enhancing Indonesia’s technological sovereignty in the underwater sector, while promoting robust national industrial participation. Indonesia is a key country for Fincantieri, which has already sold two PPA frigates to the Indonesian Navy - a significant milestone in the collaboration between the Group and the nation’s Ministry of Defense. Southeast Asia represents a strategic geography for Fincantieri, where the Group intends to consolidate its presence through long-term partnerships and advanced maritime solutions.

The agreement establishes the framework for a collaboration focused on the development and deployment of cutting-edge technical solutions to safeguard the underwater domain. Fincantieri, one of the world’s leading shipbuilding groups and a key industrial partner of the Italian and US navies, brings unmatched expertise in high-tech surface and underwater naval platforms, contributing to programs across allied and partner nations. The Group has a long-standing tradition in submarine construction, with over 180 units built since the early 1900s. The company also plays a central role in the Italian National Underwater Hub (Polo Nazionale della Subacquea). PMM is a prominent Indonesian company with a proven track record in the design, integration, and support of electronic and surveillance systems, and this collaboration marks a concrete step towards building an enduring industrial alliance in the underwater protection sector, combining global expertise with local excellence.