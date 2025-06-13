  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Turning point for CCS is now, DNV report finds, with global capture and storage capacity expected to quadruple by 2030

2025 June 13   17:09

Turning point for CCS is now, DNV report finds, with global capture and storage capacity expected to quadruple by 2030

Cumulative investment in carbon capture and storage (CCS) is expected to reach USD 80 billion over the next five years, according to DNV’s new Energy Transition Outlook: CCS to 2050 report.

DNV forecasts that capture and storage capacity is expected to quadruple by 2030.  Up to now, growth has been limited and largely associated with pilot projects but a sharp increase in capacity in the project pipeline indicates that CCS is at a turning point. The immediate rise in capacity is being driven by short-term scale up in North America and Europe, with natural gas processing still the main application for the technology. 

In the longer term, CCS is crucial for addressing sectors that are challenging to decarbonize, such as steel and cement production. These hard-to-decarbonize industries are forecast to be the main driver of growth from 2030 onwards, accounting for 41% of annual CO2 captured by mid-century. Maritime onboard capture is expected to scale from the 2040s in parts of the global shipping fleet.

As the technologies mature and scale, the average costs will drop by an average of 40% by 2050.

CCS will grow from 41 MtCO2/yr captured and stored today to 1,300 MtCO2/yr in 2050, which will be 6% of global emissions. However, CCS will need to scale to six times this level to reach the amount outlined in DNV’s Pathway to Net Zero Emissions.

The roll-out of CCS is reliant on policy support and recent political turmoil and shifting budgetary priorities pose a significant risk to future deployment. Europe's strong price incentives will lead it to overtake North America in CCS deployment.

DNV forecasts that carbon dioxide removal (CDR) will capture 330 MtCO2 in 2050 – one-quarter of total captured emissions. Bioenergy with CCS (BECCS) is generally the cheaper CDR option and will be used primarily in renewable biomass for power and manufacturing.  

Direct air capture (DAC) costs on the other hand remain high at around USD 350/tCO2 through to 2050, but voluntary and compliance carbon markets still ensure the capture of 32 MtCO2 in 2040 and 84 MtCO2 in 2050.

As the world has been too slow to reduce emissions, CDR will be important to reduce the large carbon budget overshoot. Beyond DNV’s forecast period, an enormous amount of CDR, alongside nature-based solutions, will be required to ensure net-negative emissions. 

Jamie Burrows, Global Segment Lead CCUS, Energy Systems at DNV said “CCS is entering a pivotal decade and the scale of ambition and investment must increase dramatically. It remains essential for hard-to-decarbonize sectors like cement, steel, chemicals, and maritime transport. But as DNV’s report shows, delays in reducing carbon dioxide emissions will place an even greater burden on carbon dioxide removal technologies. To stay within climate targets, we must accelerate the deployment of all carbon management solutions -from industrial capture to nature-based removal - starting today."

Topics:

decarbonisation

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:27

Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

11:18

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

09:53

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

2025 June 11

18:00

Stena Line Ports Ventspils receives electric mobile harbor crane from Konecranes

17:16

Incat Crowther to design renewable-diesel ferry for Catalina Express

16:43

China names Brands Hatch as first wind-assisted Aframax tanker

16:23

Panama Canal sees record container ship traffic in 2025

15:46

ORLEN inaugurates Poland’s first offshore wind installation terminal in Świnoujście

15:23

BC Ferries selects CMI Weihai to supply 4 hybrid-electric ferries

14:59

Scandlines to convert two Fehmarn Belt ferries to plug‑in hybrids

14:45

ADNOC L&S, Borouge sign $531 million logistics partnership

12:50

Wärtsilä to deliver hybrid propulsion for four Vertom 10,700 DWT vessels

12:24

RWE awards two long‑term Nordseecluster contracts to Clarkson Port Services

11:42

US introduces export licence requirement for ethane exports to China

11:29

Asyad Group delivers 204 t generator to Petroleum Development Oman

10:59

MSC proposes takeover of Damen Mangalia as yard restarts operations

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news