Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

Robust exports bolster trade volume amid market volatility

Container volume at the Port of Oakland (USA) continued its steady performance in May, exceeding expectations during a period of ongoing tariff negotiations and shifting trade dynamics. Year-to-date, the Port has handled 974,417 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) through the end of May, marking a 6% increase over the same period last year, Port of Oakland said.

Total container volume in May reached a total of 187,389 TEUs, marking a slight uptick over April’s 185,499 TEUs. The stability in May volumes was driven by a notable increase in exports and steady import activity, even as global sourcing and trade policy remained uncertain.

“Operationally, the Port continues to perform efficiently,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “Strong export demand and consistent operations have helped keep volumes steady even as global trade conditions remain in flux.”

May registered 87 vessel calls, with an average volume per vessel year-to-date remaining strong at 2,220 TEUs.

Loaded exports rose to 67,327 TEUs, up 4% over April, and 8.7% year over year, when 61,931 TEUs were processed at Port facilities in April 2024. Oakland’s role as a major export gateway continues to provide stability, particularly in agricultural and refrigerated goods sectors. The Port of Oakland is the United States’ top refrigerated export port.

Loaded imports remained relatively steady. This May, 79,323 TEUs passed through Port facilities, compared to 78,965 TEUs in April. The Port registered a slight decrease compared to May 2024’s 80,035 TEUs. Core inbound demand and existing service commitments remain resilient despite uncertainty around sourcing and tariffs.

Overall empty container movement dipped, but not enough to significantly impact vessel operations. Empty exports dropped 19.8% with 26,779 TEUs transiting the Port in May 2025, compared to 33,390 TEUs in May 2024. Empty imports rose 10.1% in May compared to the previous year. The port handled 13,960 TEUs in May 2025 in contrast to 12,681 TEUs in May 2024.

About the Port of Oakland
The Port of Oakland generates vital economic activity, community benefits, and environmental innovation as it decarbonizes its operations for a cleaner and greener future. Along with its partners, the Port supports more than 98,000 regional jobs and $174 billion in annual economic activity. The Port oversees the Oakland Airport (OAK), the Oakland Seaport, and nearly 20 miles of waterfront, including Jack London Square, and a publicly owned utility.

All news