2025 June 16   09:23

shipbuilding

GC Rieber Shipping wins Enova grant to build zero‑emission electric freight vessel

GC Rieber Shipping, together with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals AS, has signed a letter of intent to build a fully electric, battery-powered coastal freight vessel, according to the company's release. GC Rieber Shipping’s subsidiary, Polar Energy Shipco, has been awarded a grant by Enova SF to support the vessel’s construction. 

The vessel will incorporate advanced battery systems and shore power integration to enhance both environmental performance and operational efficiency.

The design and operation of the vessel will involve freight owners GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals.

Additionally, GC Rieber Shipping has signed a letter of intent with K. Sætre & Sønner—specialists in bulk commodity and general cargo transport in the North Sea—to manage vessel operations.  

The vessel is tailored for short-sea coastal routes along Norway, with technology that substantially reduces greenhouse gas emissions and noise compared to diesel alternatives.

GC Rieber Shipping aims to leverage this project to gain experience in battery-electric systems across its fleet.  

Einar Ytredal, CEO of GC Rieber Shipping, commented: “This support from Enova enables us to accelerate the transition to zero‑emission shipping. Together with GC Rieber Minerals and Franzefoss Minerals, we are proud to lead the way in developing cleaner, more efficient maritime transport solutions.”  

Per Gunnar Syrdalen, Chief Commercial Officer at GC Rieber Minerals, said: “This project is a key enabler for us to deliver low‑emission transport of salts and minerals. We believe that a forward-leaning partnership between freight owners is the key to deliver net zero maritime solutions.”  

Ingrid Hynne Hoem, Logistics Manager at Franzefoss Minerals, added: “Participating in this project allows us to take a concrete step toward more sustainable freight transport and aligns with our long-term climate goals.” 

GC Rieber Shipping operates as a public company listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. It specializes in offshore subsea support vessels, marine seismic vessels, and polar logistics and research expeditions.

Franzefoss Minerals provides products across construction, agriculture, and industry.

Polar Energy Shipco is a subsidiary of GC Rieber Shipping tasked with the delivery of zero-emission energy vessels.

K. Sætre & Sønner specializes in bulk commodities and general cargo transport in the North Sea. 

