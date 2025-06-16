  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Global bunker volumes down 3.1% in Q1

2025 June 16   10:03

bunkering

Global bunker volumes down 3.1% in Q1

Demand at key marine fuel hubs slipped 3.1% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2025, according to a joint market survey by Ship & Bunker and consultancy 2050 Marine Energy.

Q1 volumes were also 2.5% lower compared with Q4 2024.

This marked the first quarter since 2020 in which volumes fell across all top three hubs—Singapore, ARA and Fujairah—suggesting a broader decline in shipping activity.

Total bunker sales across the 17 surveyed locations reached 143.575 million mt in 2024, up 4% from the previous year and the highest since 2019.

If Q1’s trend continues, full-year 2025 volumes would total 141.984 million mt, which would be 1% below 2024 but still above pre-pandemic years.

The survey covers approximately 61.6% of the 233.1 million mt global demand in 2023, as reported by IMO.

Jesper Christensen, managing partner at BlackCoral Energy, noted: “We have seen a significant drop in volumes in the Black Sea and Eastern Med… Even in many parts of Europe we see that volumes are down”.

Panama was the only hub showing growth, with a 24% increase, though this was due to recovery from unusually low Q1 2024 transit levels.

Adrian Tolson from 2050 Marine Energy warned that U.S. tariff policy, geopolitical shifts and emissions rules are creating uncertainty in bunker demand.

Emissions regulations—including EU ETS inclusion, FuelEU Maritime rollout, the Mediterranean ECA and pending IMO GHG rules—are expected to boost demand for biofuels and distillates.

Tolson added that Q2 demand could be unpredictable amid ongoing tariff disruptions, regional ECA impacts and geopolitical instability.  

Ship & Bunker is a specialist news and data provider focused on marine fuel markets. Founded in 2020, it conducts quarterly and real-time surveys of bunker sales volumes across major global ports and publishes independent market analysis and price indications.  

2050 Marine Energy is a consultancy specializing in marine fuels, emissions policy and energy transition strategies. It collaborates with industry stakeholders and provides market outlooks, regulatory insight and scenario analysis.  

Topics:

bunkering

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

17:21

MSC launches Himalaya Express service to Saudi’s King Abdulaziz and Jubail ports

17:07

Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

16:43

Secretary of India’s ports ministry meets CMA CGM leadership in Marseille

16:12

ADNOC-led consortium makes US $18.7 billion bid to acquire Santos

15:44

IQAX implements world’s first DCSA eBL 3.0 API standard

15:23

SMST to deliver mission equipment for LDA’s new SOV fleet

14:59

Marine bunker sales in Singapore rise to highest level since January 2024

13:51

Trigon Pacific Terminals greenlights $750 m LPG export facility in Prince Rupert

13:22

Leclanché gets Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approvals for Navius MRS‑3 marine rack

13:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2025

12:42

Asia to dominate liquids storage project count through 2030, says GlobalData

12:12

First Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer enters water at Leith

11:52

AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals and Fujairah Free Zone Authority sign MoU to boost maritime hub

11:30

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø orders two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard

10:44

Methanex gains clearance to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business

09:23

GC Rieber Shipping wins Enova grant to build zero‑emission electric freight vessel

2025 June 15

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:51

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

10:48

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

10:01

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news