2025 June 16   10:44

Methanex gains clearance to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business

Methanex Corporation announced that the U.S. Hart‑Scott‑Rodino Antitrust Act review period has lapsed, indicating that all required regulatory approvals for its acquisition of OCI Global’s international methanol business have been secured.

The transaction is expected to close on June 27, 2025, subject only to customary closing conditions.

Rich Sumner, President and CEO, stated: “We are pleased to have received regulatory clearance and look forward to closing the transaction and welcoming new team members to Methanex. Given our extensive integration planning, we expect to move quickly upon closing to deliver the strategic benefits of this acquisition.”

Methanex, based in Vancouver and publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, is the world’s largest methanol producer and supplier. With production and distribution infrastructure in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia–Pacific region, Methanex also owns Waterfront Shipping Ltd., a fleet of methanol‑dedicated tankers. 

OCI Global is a Netherlands‑based chemicals and fertilizer company listed on Euronext. It operates methanol and ammonia facilities in the United States and Europe, including a large methanol plant in Beaumont, Texas, and a facility in Delfzijl, Netherlands. OCI also owns a low‑carbon fuel platform called HyFuels. OCI is divesting its methanol business to reduce debt and focus capital allocation, and following the sale, it will hold approximately 13 % of Methanex’s shares.

