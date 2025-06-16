  1. Home
2025 June 16

shipbuilding

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø orders two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø AS has ordered two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard in Çanakkale, Türkiye, as announced by GreenH AS in a press release.

The vessels, designed by Norwegian Naval Architects AS, are scheduled for construction starting in mid-2026, with delivery expected in 2027. Construction costs are estimated at $100–120 million for both vessels.

The bulk carriers will use hydrogen fuel cells as their primary power source, with battery systems for auxiliary power.

Each vessel will have a deadweight tonnage of approximately 80,000 tons and is designed to transport dry bulk cargo such as grain, coal, or iron ore.

“We are excited to partner with Gelibolu Shipyard and GreenH to bring these innovative vessels to life,” said Tor Øyvind Ludvigsen, CEO of Møre Sjø AS. “This project is a milestone for sustainable shipping and demonstrates our commitment to reducing emissions in line with international climate goals.”  

Gelibolu Shipyard will handle construction, leveraging its expertise in specialized vessels. “We are proud to contribute to this pioneering project,” said Mehmet Akif Çiftçi, General Manager of Gelibolu Shipyard.

The project is supported by Norway’s Green Shipping Programme, which promotes low- and zero-emission technologies in the maritime sector.

Headquartered in Ålesund, Norway, Møre Sjø AS, founded in 2001, operates a fleet of bulk carriers transporting dry cargo on international routes, primarily in Europe and Asia. The company is a member of the Norwegian Shipowners’ Association and participates in sustainability initiatives, including Enova-funded projects for low-emission vessels.  

Established in 1975 in Çanakkale, Türkiye, Gelibolu Shipyard builds bulk carriers, tankers, and specialized vessels up to 100,000 deadweight tons.

Founded in 2019 in Bodø, Norway, GreenH AS develops green hydrogen infrastructure for maritime and heavy transport sectors. Its Bodø facility produces hydrogen using renewable energy. A joint venture with Germany’s Luxcara, GreenH secured a contract with Cyient in April 2025 to expand its hydrogen production capabilities. 

Based in Oslo since 1995, Norwegian Naval Architects AS provides ship design and consultancy services, specializing in sustainable solutions like hydrogen propulsion. The firm collaborates with shipyards and technology providers to support innovative maritime projects.

