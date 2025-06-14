  1. Home
2025 June 14   15:27

shipping

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Sang H. Yi as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD). As acting head of MARAD, Yi will play a critical role in advancing the Trump Administration’s domestic shipbuilding goals and restoring the nation’s maritime dominance, as outlined in President Trump’s April Executive Order.  

Acting Administrator Yi will lead MARAD’s efforts to maintain and modernize the vital infrastructure that supports both commercial shipping and military sealift operations. He will also guide the Department’s initiatives to strengthen the maritime workforce, foster innovation and expand cross-industry collaboration to build a more robust and prepared maritime transportation system.  

“It’s an honor to serve my country and be a driving force behind a renewed era of U.S. Maritime strength on the global stage,” said Acting Administrator of the Maritime Administration Sang Yi. “The Merchant Marine plays a vital role in supporting our national security and economic growth, and our industry partnerships will help us secure a resilient and strong maritime future.”  

Before joining MARAD, Acting Administrator Yi spent nearly 15 years leading congressional oversight and investigations for three committees in the U.S. House of Representatives. Prior to his congressional career, he served in the intelligence community. He is a graduate of the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, where he received his commission as an officer in the Navy Reserve and a Third Mate Unlimited license. Yi holds an M.A. in National Security and Strategic Studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a J.D. from the George Washington University Law School. 

