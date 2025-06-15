Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

The smart berth planning platform heyport has been successfully deployed across all five Marsa Maroc terminals in the Port of Casablanca. heyport now optimizes port calls and terminal planning processes across Marsa Maroc’s operations. By centralizing key planning processes, the platform enhances efficiency, transparency, and collaboration among all stakeholders, HHLA said.

Previously, terminal operations planning was impacted by manual coordination, fragmented data, and limited real-time visibility of vessel port calls. heyport addresses these challenges by providing precise, real time planning data, including satellite-based vessel tracking, weather and tide forecasts, and automatic schedule synchronization for over 150 liner carriers. Seamless integration with Marsa Maroc’s Terminal Operating System and the local Port Community System reduces manual data entry and minimizes errors.

Beyond simplifying operations, heyport enhances resource allocation by enabling precise crane and labor gang assignment, accelerating turnaround times. The platform also fosters real-time collaboration between terminals, port authorities, and external stakeholders—even across multiple ports. Its berth and port call planning tools are particularly valuable for managing last-minute changes with ease. The rollout was completed in just twelve weeks, from project kick-off to full go live.

Jan Cantow, Co-Founder of heyport: “We are incredibly proud to support Marsa Maroc in their journey towards smarter, more sustainable port operations. The rapid implementation and immediate efficiency gains demonstrate the power of digital collaboration and the adaptability of the Marsa Maroc team. We look forward to scaling and further optimizing port operations, not only in Casablanca but across Morocco and beyond.”

The impact is clear: By introducing just-in-time arrivals, CO₂ emissions can be reduced by 14%, contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry according to own analysis in the Port of Hamburg and IMO studies. Meanwhile, manual communication has decreased by 90%, freeing staff to focus on more strategic tasks. Additionally, each port call now saves 180 minutes in planning and coordination, significantly boosting efficiency and turnaround times.

Amine Boulif, Head of Operations at Marsa Maroc Container Terminals Casablanca: “The implementation of heyport marks a turning point for our operations. Our teams can now plan with confidence, knowing they have reliable, real-time data at their fingertips. This platform helps us minimize vessel turnaround times, reduce emissions, and deliver even better service to our customers.”

Marsa Maroc is Morocco’s leading port operator and manages 24 terminals across ten ports, including five terminals at the Port of Casablanca, which handle over ten million tons of cargo annually. These terminals span a diverse range of cargo types:

Two container terminals equipped with ten gantry cranes, processing nearly 800,000 TEUs per year

One RoRo-terminal, managing 100,000 vehicle transits annually

One general cargo terminal, handling a wide variety of commodities

One minerals terminal, critical to Morocco’s export economy

About heyport

Developed by the innovation and venture building unit HHLA Next, heyport is transforming the maritime industry with a state-of-the-art digital planning platform. By enabling real-time collaboration and data integration, heyport helps terminals, vessel operators and ports worldwide streamline operations, reduce emissions, and optimize operational performance.

About Marsa Maroc

Marsa Maroc is Morocco’s leading port operator, managing 24 terminals across 10 ports, including 5 terminals at the Port of Casablanca. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Marsa Maroc is driving the nation’s economic growth through world-class port services.