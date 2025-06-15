  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

2025 June 15   10:48

ports

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

The smart berth planning platform heyport has been successfully deployed across all five Marsa Maroc terminals in the Port of Casablanca. heyport now optimizes port calls and terminal planning processes across Marsa Maroc’s operations. By centralizing key planning processes, the platform enhances efficiency, transparency, and collaboration among all stakeholders, HHLA said.

Previously, terminal operations planning was impacted by manual coordination, fragmented data, and limited real-time visibility of vessel port calls. heyport addresses these challenges by providing precise, real time planning data, including satellite-based vessel tracking, weather and tide forecasts, and automatic schedule synchronization for over 150 liner carriers. Seamless integration with Marsa Maroc’s Terminal Operating System and the local Port Community System reduces manual data entry and minimizes errors.

Beyond simplifying operations, heyport enhances resource allocation by enabling precise crane and labor gang assignment, accelerating turnaround times. The platform also fosters real-time collaboration between terminals, port authorities, and external stakeholders—even across multiple ports. Its berth and port call planning tools are particularly valuable for managing last-minute changes with ease. The rollout was completed in just twelve weeks, from project kick-off to full go live. 

Jan Cantow, Co-Founder of heyport: “We are incredibly proud to support Marsa Maroc in their journey towards smarter, more sustainable port operations. The rapid implementation and immediate efficiency gains demonstrate the power of digital collaboration and the adaptability of the Marsa Maroc team. We look forward to scaling and further optimizing port operations, not only in Casablanca but across Morocco and beyond.”

The impact is clear: By introducing just-in-time arrivals, CO₂ emissions can be reduced by 14%, contributing to a more sustainable shipping industry according to own analysis in the Port of Hamburg and IMO studies. Meanwhile, manual communication has decreased by 90%, freeing staff to focus on more strategic tasks. Additionally, each port call now saves 180 minutes in planning and coordination, significantly boosting efficiency and turnaround times.

Amine Boulif, Head of Operations at Marsa Maroc Container Terminals Casablanca: “The implementation of heyport marks a turning point for our operations. Our teams can now plan with confidence, knowing they have reliable, real-time data at their fingertips. This platform helps us minimize vessel turnaround times, reduce emissions, and deliver even better service to our customers.”

Marsa Maroc is Morocco’s leading port operator and manages 24 terminals across ten ports, including five terminals at the Port of Casablanca, which handle over ten million tons of cargo annually. These terminals span a diverse range of cargo types: 

Two container terminals equipped with ten gantry cranes, processing nearly 800,000 TEUs per year
One RoRo-terminal, managing 100,000 vehicle transits annually
One general cargo terminal, handling a wide variety of commodities
One minerals terminal, critical to Morocco’s export economy

About heyport
Developed by the innovation and venture building unit HHLA Next, heyport is transforming the maritime industry with a state-of-the-art digital planning platform. By enabling real-time collaboration and data integration, heyport helps terminals, vessel operators and ports worldwide streamline operations, reduce emissions, and optimize operational performance.

About Marsa Maroc
Marsa Maroc is Morocco’s leading port operator, managing 24 terminals across 10 ports, including 5 terminals at the Port of Casablanca. With decades of experience and a commitment to innovation, Marsa Maroc is driving the nation’s economic growth through world-class port services.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:51

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

10:01

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

2025 June 13

17:09

Turning point for CCS is now, DNV report finds, with global capture and storage capacity expected to quadruple by 2030

16:27

Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

11:18

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

09:53

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news