Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

Meyer Werft has contracted TMC Compressors (TMC) to supply the marine compressed air system to two newbuild cruise vessels that the German shipbuilding group are constructing for Carnival Cruise Line, TMC said.

TMC’s scope of supply includes a complete marine compressed air system that consists of instrument and service air compressors with associated air treatment system to each of the two cruise vessels. TMC will also supply the air treatment system for the starting air system. The contract value is undisclosed.

“The efficiency of Meyer Werft’s compact shipyard is reflected by its short production and logistics routes. As a Norway-based supplier, with manufacturing and assembly in Europe, we are able to support tight delivery schedules with our marine compressed air system,” Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC Compressor’s director of sales and business development.

The marine compressed air system will provide instrument and service air to the two newbuild 180,000-tonnes cruise vessels that Meyer Werft are building for Carnival Cruise Line. The vessels will be 344 metres long and 42 metres wide and capable of carrying 6,400 passengers.

Since 2018 Meyer Werft and Meyer Turku have built nine cruise ships with LNG propulsion for four cruise lines in Carnival Corporation's portfolio on a joint technical platform. The two new ships will also be built on this platform.

“LNG is increasingly being used as primary fuel for both operations at sea and in port and the fuel has become an important stepping stone toward a carbon neutral maritime industry. Our job as a supplier is to match this with energy efficient technologies, which our marine compressed air systems are designed to be, in order to facilitate lower operating costs and emissions to air,” adds Hans-Petter Tanum.

Meyer Werft is one of the largest and most modern shipyards in the world. More than 60 cruise ships have been built at its production and construction docks for several decades. The group of companies comprises shipyards in Papenburg and Rostock in Germany.

TMC is a global supplier of compressed air systems for marine and offshore use. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.