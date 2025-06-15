  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

2025 June 15   11:51

shipbuilding

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launched the first of six offshore patrol ships ordered by the Philippine Navy, a key partner of K-Ocean and Defense.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced on June 11 that it held a launching ceremony for the 2,400-ton Philippine offshore patrol ship, the ‘RAJAH SULAYMAN’, at its Ulsan headquarters. This is the second export ship launching ceremony this year, following the launch of the second Philippine patrol ship, the ‘Diego Silang’, in March.

The event was attended by about 70 people from both countries, including Philippine military and government officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Romeo S. Brawner, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Maria Teresa Dizon-De Vega, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Edwin E. Amadar, and Under Secretary of Defense for Defense Technology Development Augusto V. Gaite, as well as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Special Ship Business Division Representative Joo Won-ho. The Raja Sulaiman is a state-of-the-art coastal patrol ship with a length of 94 m, a width of 14 m, a cruising speed of 15 knots (approximately 28 km/h), and a range of 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km). It is equipped with weapons systems such as a 76 mm gun, a 30 mm secondary gun, a decoy launching system, a search radar, and an electro-optical tracking device.

The ship is named after the Filipino hero Raja Sulaiman, who defended Manila against foreign invasion in the 16th century.

Raja Sulaiman is scheduled to be delivered to the Philippine Navy in March next year after a sea trial and final assembly. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is also planning to build five follow-up ships smoothly and deliver them sequentially by 2028.

Prior to this, the Philippine government had been carrying out a military modernization project to secure a number of ships to modernize and strengthen its navy, and had ordered a total of 10 ships from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, including two frigates (2016), two patrol ships (2021), and six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) (2022).

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Specialized Ship Business Division Director Joo Won-ho said, “We are delighted to have successfully launched the first ship out of the six offshore patrol vessels ordered from the Philippines,” and added, “Based on our strong mutual trust, we plan to actively support the successful completion of the Philippine military modernization project, which is a key partner of K-Ocean and Defense.”

“The Raja Sulaiman is a fruit of close cooperation between the Philippines and HDHHI, and is a valuable example of the power of teamwork and shared vision,” said Vice Admiral Romeo Browner, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Philippines. “As we mark the meaningful Philippine Independence Day on June 12, we would like to commemorate our commitment to becoming a dynamic and capable maritime nation.” Meanwhile, HDHHI is accelerating its advance into the global maritime defense market by participating in the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2025 held in Busan in May, unveiling for the first time a 6,500-ton export frigate for ocean operations, and signing a business agreement (MOU) for a strategic partnership with the Portuguese Navy.

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

10:48

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

10:01

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

2025 June 13

17:09

Turning point for CCS is now, DNV report finds, with global capture and storage capacity expected to quadruple by 2030

16:27

Incat Crowther to design renewable diesel ferry for Los Angeles Catalina Express

15:33

ONE launches India Gulf Service (IGS)

14:02

Wallenius Sol takes delivery of methanol-ready RoRo vessel

12:19

The Port of Québec once again achieved Green Marine environmental certificate

11:18

Stena Line investing £17 million in 12 Quays Terminal development in Birkenhead

10:44

Port of Gothenburg to build a new transformer station to enable shoreside power for vessels

09:53

Davie plans acquisition of Gulf Copper’s Texas shipyards

2025 June 12

17:39

ABB to lead turnkey project for largest STS power connections in France

16:14

APM Terminals Pier 400 deploys the largest fleet of ETTs in the Port of Los Angeles 

15:38

KEZAD Group announces the development of KEZAD Business District

15:17

Kalmar and Hanseatic Global Terminals seal significant order for hybrid straddle carriers for CNMP Le Havre terminal

14:27

PSA becomes first port operator to join Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation as a strategic partner 

13:32

DNV on counterfeit certificates for pilot ladders and mooring ropes

12:41

IRS achieves a milestone with first Korean owner vessel launch 

12:16

APM Terminals and CATL join forces to advance energy transition in terminals

11:47

Survitec's Seahaven evacuation system receives BV attestation

10:12

Avikus and ZeroNorth enter partnership to accelerate autonomous and optimised shipping

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news