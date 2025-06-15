HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries successfully launched the first of six offshore patrol ships ordered by the Philippine Navy, a key partner of K-Ocean and Defense.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries announced on June 11 that it held a launching ceremony for the 2,400-ton Philippine offshore patrol ship, the ‘RAJAH SULAYMAN’, at its Ulsan headquarters. This is the second export ship launching ceremony this year, following the launch of the second Philippine patrol ship, the ‘Diego Silang’, in March.

The event was attended by about 70 people from both countries, including Philippine military and government officials, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Romeo S. Brawner, Philippine Ambassador to South Korea Maria Teresa Dizon-De Vega, Vice Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Edwin E. Amadar, and Under Secretary of Defense for Defense Technology Development Augusto V. Gaite, as well as HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Special Ship Business Division Representative Joo Won-ho. The Raja Sulaiman is a state-of-the-art coastal patrol ship with a length of 94 m, a width of 14 m, a cruising speed of 15 knots (approximately 28 km/h), and a range of 5,500 nautical miles (10,186 km). It is equipped with weapons systems such as a 76 mm gun, a 30 mm secondary gun, a decoy launching system, a search radar, and an electro-optical tracking device.

The ship is named after the Filipino hero Raja Sulaiman, who defended Manila against foreign invasion in the 16th century.

Raja Sulaiman is scheduled to be delivered to the Philippine Navy in March next year after a sea trial and final assembly. HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is also planning to build five follow-up ships smoothly and deliver them sequentially by 2028.

Prior to this, the Philippine government had been carrying out a military modernization project to secure a number of ships to modernize and strengthen its navy, and had ordered a total of 10 ships from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, including two frigates (2016), two patrol ships (2021), and six offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) (2022).

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Specialized Ship Business Division Director Joo Won-ho said, “We are delighted to have successfully launched the first ship out of the six offshore patrol vessels ordered from the Philippines,” and added, “Based on our strong mutual trust, we plan to actively support the successful completion of the Philippine military modernization project, which is a key partner of K-Ocean and Defense.”

“The Raja Sulaiman is a fruit of close cooperation between the Philippines and HDHHI, and is a valuable example of the power of teamwork and shared vision,” said Vice Admiral Romeo Browner, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Philippines. “As we mark the meaningful Philippine Independence Day on June 12, we would like to commemorate our commitment to becoming a dynamic and capable maritime nation.” Meanwhile, HDHHI is accelerating its advance into the global maritime defense market by participating in the International Maritime Defense Industry Exhibition (MADEX) 2025 held in Busan in May, unveiling for the first time a 6,500-ton export frigate for ocean operations, and signing a business agreement (MOU) for a strategic partnership with the Portuguese Navy.