AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals and Fujairah Free Zone Authority sign MoU to boost maritime hub

Fujairah Terminals, a subsidiary of AD Ports Group, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA) in Fujairah, UAE, according to the company's release.

The agreement aims to bolster Fujairah’s position as a global maritime hub by attracting investment, streamlining operations, and promoting sustainable growth.

Under the MoU, the parties will exchange statistical data, business forecasts and container movement information by road and sea, and jointly participate in events and roadshows.

Captain Mohamed Al Yahyaei, CEO of Fujairah Terminals, stated: “Fujairah Terminals is strategically located to serve as the premier gateway to the Indian Subcontinent, African trade lanes, and global markets. This MoU paves the way to further collaboration with the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, that will unlock new growth opportunities, enhance service offerings, and deliver greater value to our customers and stakeholders, solidifying Fujairah's position as a leading maritime hub.”

H.E. Mohamed Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director General of the Fujairah Free Zone Authority, commented: “The Fujairah Free Zone Authority plays a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and fostering a vibrant business community. This MoU with Fujairah Terminals, part of AD Ports Group, creates a powerful synergy, enabling us to offer a compelling value proposition to maritime businesses. Together, we can enhance competitiveness, drive economic diversification, and strengthen Fujairah’s global maritime standing.”

AD Ports Group is a publicly listed company on the Abu Dhabi Exchange and a leading global facilitator in trade, transport, ports, maritime, logistics, and free zone operations. Established in 2006, it manages 33 terminals across more than 50 countries and oversees economic and free zones spanning over 550 km². Its business is structured into five core clusters—Ports; Economic Cities & Free Zones; Maritime & Shipping; Logistics; and Digital—with Q1 2025 revenue reaching AED 4.6 billion, a 18 percent year‑on‑year increase, and net profit growing 16 percent to AED 464 million.

Fujairah Terminals is a strategic maritime hub established in 2017 as a subsidiary of AD Ports Group. Located on the UAE’s eastern coast, it serves as a primary gateway to the Indian Subcontinent, African trade routes and global markets. The facility features a 1,000‑metre quay wall with 15‑metre depth, handling container cargo, general and Ro‑Ro cargo, cruise vessels, land leases, and transshipment services. It supports trade across GCC states, India, the Red Sea and East Africa.

Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA) is the regulatory authority governing the Fujairah Free Zone, responsible for developing and managing the zone’s regulatory framework, infrastructure and investment ecosystem.