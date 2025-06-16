First Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer enters water at Leith

HMS Venturer, the first of five Type 31 frigates being built for the Royal Navy, has entered the water for the first time in a ceremony at Leith, according to Babcock's release.

After a carefully coordinated marine transfer, the ship returned to Babcock’s Rosyth facility, where outfitting and systems integration will continue ahead of sea trials.

The float‑off marks a significant milestone in the Type 31 programme, which delivers modular, digitally designed warships intended for both UK defence and export.

International versions of the platform, marketed as Arrowhead 140, are already under construction overseas.

Sir Nick Hine, Chief Executive of Babcock Marine, said: “In a complex and uncertain world, our ability to design, build and support advanced warships in the UK is more important than ever. HMS Venturer’s first entry into the water is a clear demonstration of UK sovereign capability in action and the depth, resilience and expertise within Babcock’s Marine business. This latest milestone exhibits the excellent progress being made across our multi‑build programme, which will see us deliver five complex warships for the Royal Navy within a decade. This is engineering at its best, delivered, together with our partners, with pride, purpose and precision. HMS Venturer is just the beginning.”

Babcock is a UK-based engineering services company specialising in defence and civil nuclear support. It holds the prime contract to design and construct the Royal Navy’s five Type 31 frigates, including HMS Venturer. Shipbuilding is centered at its Rosyth facility, where outfitting, systems integration, and sea‑trial preparation take place.