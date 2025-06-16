  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Asia to dominate liquids storage project count through 2030, says GlobalData

2025 June 16   12:42

ports

Asia to dominate liquids storage project count through 2030, says GlobalData

Asia is expected to account for approximately 40 % of the global liquids storage projects commencing operations by 2030, according to GlobalData.

The firm’s report, Liquids Storage New Build and Expansion Projects Analysis by Type, Development Stage, Key Countries, Region and Forecasts to 2030, states that of the 130 projects in Asia, around 60 % are new builds and the remainder are expansions.  

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, notes, “Asia is at the forefront of the global liquid storage projects landscape due to rapid economic development, escalating energy demand, and a thriving petrochemical sector. Notably, nations such as China and India are spearheading this growth due to the requirement of new storage facilities for crude oil and petroleum products to satisfy their burgeoning energy requirements.”  

Nearly half of the planned projects are port terminals, reflecting the region’s focus on expanding trade and import/export infrastructure.

Tank farm-type projects are also being developed to support industrial and residential distribution needs.  

India leads in project count, with most projects being tank farms and port terminals. However, more than 50 % of capacity additions are Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPRs), highlighting a focus on energy security.

The Bikaner and Chandikhol SPRs are expected to be major contributors to this capacity.  

China ranks second in project count, with most initiatives focused on port and refinery terminals. A standout project is the expansion of Zhoushan V refinery terminal—expected to add 132 million barrels of storage capacity by 2028. 

GlobalData is a data and analytics firm serving over 4,000 major companies, including more than 70 % of FTSE 100 and 60 % of Fortune 100 firms. It offers global insights and forecasts across sectors such as energy, healthcare, finance, and technology.  

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

17:21

MSC launches Himalaya Express service to Saudi’s King Abdulaziz and Jubail ports

17:07

Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

16:43

Secretary of India’s ports ministry meets CMA CGM leadership in Marseille

16:12

ADNOC-led consortium makes US $18.7 billion bid to acquire Santos

15:44

IQAX implements world’s first DCSA eBL 3.0 API standard

15:23

SMST to deliver mission equipment for LDA’s new SOV fleet

14:59

Marine bunker sales in Singapore rise to highest level since January 2024

13:51

Trigon Pacific Terminals greenlights $750 m LPG export facility in Prince Rupert

13:22

Leclanché gets Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approvals for Navius MRS‑3 marine rack

13:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2025

12:12

First Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer enters water at Leith

11:52

AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals and Fujairah Free Zone Authority sign MoU to boost maritime hub

11:30

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø orders two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard

10:44

Methanex gains clearance to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business

10:03

Global bunker volumes down 3.1% in Q1

09:23

GC Rieber Shipping wins Enova grant to build zero‑emission electric freight vessel

2025 June 15

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:51

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

10:48

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

10:01

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news