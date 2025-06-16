  1. Home
2025 June 16   13:22

shipbuilding

Leclanché gets Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approvals for Navius MRS‑3 marine rack

Leclanché SA announced on 16 June 2025 that its Navius MRS‑3 marine rack system has received Type Approval certificates from both Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas, according to the company's release.

The approvals confirm that the lithium‑ion‑based Navius MRS‑3 meets the rigorous design, safety and performance standards required for marine equipment.  

The modular system offers high energy density and flexible integration into a wide range of vessel types, supporting fleet decarbonisation and compliance with tighter emissions regulations.  

Jean‑Sébastien Weiss, Marine Certification Engineer at Leclanché, said, “We are delighted to have received Type Approvals from two of the leading classification societies, Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas. This accomplishment underscores our focus on providing reliable, safe, and efficient energy storage solutions for the marine sector…” 

Founded in 1909 in Yverdon‑les‑Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché is a provider of lithium‑ion based energy-storage solutions. It operates three business units: energy storage, e-mobility, and specialty battery systems, with production facilities in Germany and over 350 employees across eight countries.

Lloyd’s Register is a UK-headquartered classification society offering assessment and certification services across maritime, energy and industrial sectors.

Bureau Veritas is a global leader in testing, inspection, and certification. Its maritime division ensures compliance with structural, safety and performance requirements for vessels and onboard systems under recognized international rules.

