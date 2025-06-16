Trigon Pacific Terminals greenlights $750 m LPG export facility in Prince Rupert

Trigon Pacific Terminals (Trigon) has reached a Final Investment Decision (FID) to develop a new open‑access LPG export facility at the Port of Prince Rupert, British Columbia.

The $750 million project, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to commence exports in late 2029.

The terminal will have a capacity of 2.5 million metric tonnes per annum, enhancing Canada’s ability to serve global energy markets.

Rob Booker, CEO of Trigon, stated: “This FID is a pivotal moment for Trigon and for Canada’s energy sector, creating new pathways for Canadian LPG to reach international markets… we need the federal government to expedite this shovel‑ready project that is clearly in the national interest.”

Trigon has secured endorsement from the Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nations.

Trigon’s open‑access approach aims to increase export capacity rather than reallocating existing throughput, offering competition and flexibility to energy producers facing export constraints in western Canada.

Trigon’s Board has approved proceeding, with existing rail access, berth loading infrastructure and long‑lead procurement items already ready for integration.

Trigon Pacific Terminals operates a multi‑commodity bulk export terminal at the Port of Prince Rupert. Privately owned, with equity interests held by the Lax Kw’alaams and Metlakatla First Nations, it supports rail and maritime exports of coal, petroleum coke, iron ore and LPG.