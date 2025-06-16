  1. Home
2025 June 16   14:59

bunkering

Marine bunker sales in Singapore rise to highest level since January 2024

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, rose to a 16‑month high in May 2025, reaching 4.88 million metric tonnes, according to data released by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

This represents a year‑on‑year increase of 1.1% and marks the strongest monthly volume recorded so far in 2025.  

The growth was mainly driven by a 9.7% month‑on‑month rise in demand for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), which reached 2.4 million tonnes.

Sales of high sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) climbed 11.3%, totaling 1.89 million tonnes, surpassing the previous peak set in December 2024.

HSFO made up 40.3% of total bunker sales, compared with 36.8% in May 2024.  

Alternative fuels also showed increased uptake: biofuel blend sales jumped 26.8% month‑on‑month to 140,900 tonnes, including 1,900 tonnes of pure biofuel (B100), up from 300 tonnes in April.

LNG bunker sales rose 7.1% to 45,000 tonnes, achieving the highest monthly level since December 2024, though down 7.7% year‑on‑year.

Analysts link the rebound in bunker demand to shifts in global shipping routes caused by Red Sea disruptions, which have prompted more vessels to refuel at major hubs such as Singapore.

In contrast, January 2025 saw bunker volumes decline 9.1% year‑on‑year amid global trade uncertainty.  

Singapore remains a leading maritime bunkering centre, leveraging competitive pricing and ongoing infrastructure development to support the maritime industry’s low‑carbon fuel transition. 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) regulates Singapore’s port and maritime industry, overseeing operations, safety, environmental compliance, and development. It promotes Singapore as a leading global shipping hub and supports the adoption of cleaner marine fuels and digitalisation initiatives.  

Topics:

bunkering

Port of Singapore

