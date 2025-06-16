SMST to deliver mission equipment for LDA’s new SOV fleet

SMST has been selected by Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) to supply two sets of mission equipment, with an option for a third set, for LDA’s newbuilding Service Operation Vessels (SOVs), according to the company's release.

The contract includes Telescopic Access Bridges (TAB‑L1), Access and Cargo Towers (ACT), and 5 t Motion Compensated Cranes (MCC‑M).

The SALT‑designed vessels, to be constructed by ZPMC, will enter a long-term charter with Vattenfall and commence operations in 2027 at the German wind farms DanTysk, Sandbank, Nordlicht 1, and Nordlicht 2.

SMST’s walk‑to‑work gangway system, positioned close to the vessel centreline, is intended to enhance operational efficiency by enabling safe transfers on both port and starboard sides.

The system’s power-efficient design complements the vessel’s minimal-energy-usage technology, aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions without diminishing performance.

Gerrit Dijkstra, Sales Manager at SMST, said: “We are truly grateful for the trust LDA has placed in SMST. We are looking forward to cooperate with LDA and ZPMC and we are committed to making this project a successful demonstration of our expertise.”

Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables General Manager at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, said: “We selected SMST as a trustworthy company with an extensive track record in offshore mission equipment. Their focus on the highest energy efficiency and proven reliability makes them the ideal partner for our expanding wind‑farm support fleet.”

SMST is a Netherlands-based engineering firm specializing in walk-to-work gangways, motion-compensated cranes, and offshore access systems. SMST designs and delivers mission-critical equipment for offshore wind, oil & gas, and maritime sectors, focusing on safety, efficiency, and reduced emissions.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) is a French maritime group with over 170 years of history, offering ship design, management, and operations across transport, logistics, submarine cables, and renewable energy. It operates a fleet of around 100 vessels worldwide and has expanded its offshore wind support business through Service Operation Vessels and Crew Transfer Vessels.