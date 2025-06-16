  1. Home
2025 June 16   15:44

shipping

IQAX implements world’s first DCSA eBL 3.0 API standard

IQAX, the digital trade solutions provider under Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), has become the first company globally to implement the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) electronic Bill of Lading (eBL) 3.0 API standard, with the system going live on June 11 following several months of development.

The implementation was achieved through collaboration with the Global Shipping Business Network (GSBN) and its carrier members, focusing on ensuring full compliance with the DCSA end‑to‑end conformance test.  

Bertrand Chen, CEO of GSBN, noted, “as the industry accelerates its transition to digital trade documents, it is vital that GSBN continues to support the diverse needs of all global trade stakeholders… there is a growing need for a universal ‘data adapter’”.

George Guo, CEO of IQAX, said they are pleased to support carrier customers like Hapag‑Lloyd in using their preferred eBL standard and that the IQAX solution is designed with carriers' operational needs in mind.  

Hapag‑Lloyd, based in Hamburg, Germany, adopted IQAX’s eBL via GSBN in April 2024 and aims for full eBL adoption by 2030. GSBN’s network has now processed over 550,000 eBLs and supports multiple standards including those of DCSA and BIMCO since 2023. 

IQAX is a digital trade‑tech entity within Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OOIL), the parent of OOCL. It offers eBL solutions tailored to container carriers, integrating with GSBN and adhering to DCSA API standards.

Topics:

digitalisation

OOCL

