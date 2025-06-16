Secretary of India’s ports ministry meets CMA CGM leadership in Marseille

Shri T.K. Ramachandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, visited the global headquarters of CMA CGM in Marseille, France, on 12 June 2025, according to a government press release.

The visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with CMA CGM during his official tour to France in February.

During the meeting, the CMA CGM Group briefed the Secretary on its expanding operations in India, covering shipping, shipbuilding, container terminals, multimodal logistics and maritime industrial capabilities.

The company reported progress under its India Strategy, which is founded on five pillars: Indian‑flagged fleet expansion, shipbuilding collaboration, inland logistics development, maritime industrial investment and innovation.

Shipping initiatives include the launch of two Indian‑flagged vessels, CC VITORIA and CC Manaus, and the formation of a new Indian shipping entity at GIFT City, Gujarat.

In shipbuilding, CMA CGM is in advanced talks with Indian shipyards on LNG‑powered container vessels. Infrastructure investments are under way, including a US $200 million expansion at Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal and participation in the Vadhavan Port project.

The company also expressed interest in India’s ship‑recycling ecosystem in Alang and plans to source containers and green steel from India to support global sustainability goals.

CMA CGM currently employs more than 2,200 digital professionals in India and is exploring maritime R&D and innovation hubs in key cities.

The meeting facilitated discussion on the India‑Europe maritime corridor, reflecting increasing collaboration between India and global maritime players to support India’s long‑term port and shipping development goals.

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is a government ministry responsible for the development and regulation of India’s ports, national waterways, shipping industry and maritime transport infrastructure. It plays a central role in India’s maritime policy and international port connectivity initiatives.

CMA CGM Group is a leading global shipping and logistics company headquartered in Marseille, France. It offers container shipping, shipbuilding partnerships, inland logistics and multimodal services.