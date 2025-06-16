  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

2025 June 16   17:07

ports

Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

The Port of Los Angeles processed 716,619 twenty‑foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, a 5% decrease compared with May 2024, according to the company's release.

This represented the port's weakest monthly volume in over two years, bringing to an end a ten‑month streak of year‑over‑year growth.

Imports dropped by 19% from April and 9% year‑over‑year, totaling 355,950 TEUs.

Exports declined by 5% year‑over‑year to 120,196 TEUs, while empty containers rose 2% to 240,472 units.  

“The uncertainty created by fast‑changing tariff policies has caused hardships for consumers, businesses and labor,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said.

Seroka warned that without long‑term trade agreements, consumers may face higher prices and reduced product selection during the year‑end holiday season.  

Ernie Tedeschi, director of economics at The Budget Lab at Yale, noted that tariffs are expected to raise average consumer prices by 1.5%, reducing purchasing power by approximately $2,500 per household annually.

He added that lower‑income households and products mainly imported—such as shoes, apparel, and consumer electronics—face the most significant price increases.  

After five months of 2025, the port has handled 4,063,472 TEUs, marking a 4% year‑over‑year increase. 

The Port of Los Angeles is the largest seaport in the United States and a major hub for trade with Asia.

Topics:

Port of Los Angeles

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

17:21

MSC launches Himalaya Express service to Saudi’s King Abdulaziz and Jubail ports

16:43

Secretary of India’s ports ministry meets CMA CGM leadership in Marseille

16:12

ADNOC-led consortium makes US $18.7 billion bid to acquire Santos

15:44

IQAX implements world’s first DCSA eBL 3.0 API standard

15:23

SMST to deliver mission equipment for LDA’s new SOV fleet

14:59

Marine bunker sales in Singapore rise to highest level since January 2024

13:51

Trigon Pacific Terminals greenlights $750 m LPG export facility in Prince Rupert

13:22

Leclanché gets Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approvals for Navius MRS‑3 marine rack

13:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2025

12:42

Asia to dominate liquids storage project count through 2030, says GlobalData

12:12

First Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer enters water at Leith

11:52

AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals and Fujairah Free Zone Authority sign MoU to boost maritime hub

11:30

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø orders two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard

10:44

Methanex gains clearance to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business

10:03

Global bunker volumes down 3.1% in Q1

09:23

GC Rieber Shipping wins Enova grant to build zero‑emission electric freight vessel

2025 June 15

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:51

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

10:48

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

13:56

Port of Oakland year-to-date container volume rises 6% to 974 417 TEU

12:11

Whitaker’s Whitchampion becomes first bunker tanker certified to load, carry and blend FAME B100 onboard

10:01

Fincantieri and PMM sign strategic collaboration agreement in Indonesia

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news