Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

The Port of Los Angeles processed 716,619 twenty‑foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, a 5% decrease compared with May 2024, according to the company's release.

This represented the port's weakest monthly volume in over two years, bringing to an end a ten‑month streak of year‑over‑year growth.

Imports dropped by 19% from April and 9% year‑over‑year, totaling 355,950 TEUs.

Exports declined by 5% year‑over‑year to 120,196 TEUs, while empty containers rose 2% to 240,472 units.

“The uncertainty created by fast‑changing tariff policies has caused hardships for consumers, businesses and labor,” Gene Seroka, executive director of the Port of Los Angeles, said.

Seroka warned that without long‑term trade agreements, consumers may face higher prices and reduced product selection during the year‑end holiday season.

Ernie Tedeschi, director of economics at The Budget Lab at Yale, noted that tariffs are expected to raise average consumer prices by 1.5%, reducing purchasing power by approximately $2,500 per household annually.

He added that lower‑income households and products mainly imported—such as shoes, apparel, and consumer electronics—face the most significant price increases.

After five months of 2025, the port has handled 4,063,472 TEUs, marking a 4% year‑over‑year increase.

The Port of Los Angeles is the largest seaport in the United States and a major hub for trade with Asia.