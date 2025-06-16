MSC launches Himalaya Express service to Saudi’s King Abdulaziz and Jubail ports

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has added MSC’s new shipping service, Himalaya Express, to King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port, according to Mawani's release.

The service connects these ports with 12 regional and international destinations: Jebel Ali and Abu Dhabi in the UAE; Hamad Port in Qatar; Nhava Sheva, Mundra, and Vizhinjam in India; and Sines in Portugal; Valencia, Barcelona, and Malaga in Spain; and Gioia Tauro and Genoa in Italy.

It offers a handling capacity of up to 14,000 TEUs.

The move aims to support national exports and improve the competitiveness of both ports at regional and international levels.

Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) is the government authority responsible for managing and regulating Saudi Arabia’s ports. Its mandate includes developing port infrastructure, improving operational efficiency, and strengthening the logistics sector.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is a global leader in container shipping, offering multimodal transport services across more than 155 countries. It operates a fleet of vessels and serves over 520 ports.