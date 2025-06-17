  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 17   09:30

bunkering

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and TFG Marine, the international marine fuel joint venture founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, have established a bunker‑fuel joint venture to supply vessels at Oman’s ports of Duqm, Muscat and Sohar, according to TFG Marine's release.

The new company, TFG‑OOMCO LLC, is incorporated in Oman and combines OOMCO’s extensive local market knowledge with TFG Marine’s global sourcing, infrastructure and logistics capabilities to offer customers reliable and transparent bunkering services across all marine fuel grades.  

Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said: “This partnership aligns with Oman Oil Marketing Company’s efforts to develop the maritime transport and shipping infrastructure in Oman, which is in alignment with the objectives Oman Vision 2040. It underscores our commitment to meeting the increasing demand of compliant, high‑quality marine grades of fuel while adhering to the highest international health, safety, and environmental standards. Through our partnership with TFG Marine, the adoption of cutting‑edge technologies and the implementation of global best practices in fuel bunkering, we strive to lead towards excellence and sustainability in the bunker fuel business in the Sultanate’s ports.” 

Mark Russell, Chief Commercial Officer of TFG Marine, added: “This is TFG Marine’s first venture in the Middle East and we look forward to serving our customers in this region. Oman has a rich history as a maritime nation and is well located close to the main shipping routes connecting the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent with the rest of the world.”

The announcement follows an MOU between SOHAR Port and Freezone and TFG Marine to create an international bunker‑fuel supply operation.

TFG Marine has deployed the bunker vessel Margherita Cosulich at Sohar’s deep‑sea port.

The vessel is equipped with an ISO 22192‑calibrated Mass Flow Meter (MFM), in line with Sohar Port requirements, aimed at promoting transparency and digitalisation across the bunkering sector to support decarbonisation efforts in shipping. 

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) operates one of the largest service‑station networks in Oman, running 236 fuel stations and providing commercial fuels, lubricants, aviation and marine fuels, as well as shop and food services. It is 100% Omani‐owned, with 49% held by OQ (the government‑owned energy group), and the remaining shares held by government entities, pension funds, shareholders and individuals. OOMCO holds over 40% of the domestic fuel‑market share in Oman and has expanded regionally into Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.  

Launched in 2020 by Trafigura Group Pte, Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Ltd, TFG Marine is a global supplier and procurement JV in marine fuels. Serving 35 strategic bunker hubs worldwide, it delivers over 10 million metric tonnes of marine fuel per annum. 

Topics:

Frontline

Trafigura

bunkering

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

17:21

MSC launches Himalaya Express service to Saudi’s King Abdulaziz and Jubail ports

17:07

Port of Los Angeles Sees 5% drop in May cargo volume, processing 716,619 TEUs

16:43

Secretary of India’s ports ministry meets CMA CGM leadership in Marseille

16:12

ADNOC-led consortium makes US $18.7 billion bid to acquire Santos

15:44

IQAX implements world’s first DCSA eBL 3.0 API standard

15:23

SMST to deliver mission equipment for LDA’s new SOV fleet

14:59

Marine bunker sales in Singapore rise to highest level since January 2024

13:51

Trigon Pacific Terminals greenlights $750 m LPG export facility in Prince Rupert

13:22

Leclanché gets Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approvals for Navius MRS‑3 marine rack

13:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2025

12:42

Asia to dominate liquids storage project count through 2030, says GlobalData

12:12

First Type 31 frigate HMS Venturer enters water at Leith

11:52

AD Ports Group’s Fujairah Terminals and Fujairah Free Zone Authority sign MoU to boost maritime hub

11:30

Norwegian shipping company Møre Sjø orders two hydrogen-powered bulk carriers from Gelibolu Shipyard

10:44

Methanex gains clearance to acquire OCI Global’s methanol business

10:03

Global bunker volumes down 3.1% in Q1

09:23

GC Rieber Shipping wins Enova grant to build zero‑emission electric freight vessel

2025 June 15

15:27

Hanwha plans to increase its equity stake in Austal Limited to a strategic 19.9% position

15:19

Bipartisan bill to modernize USCG’s Merchant Mariner Credentialing Exam clears House Committee

14:04

UKP&I: Navigating the future of carbon transport

13:08

Drewry: Oil transit through Strait of Hormuz unlikely to be disrupted by regional unrest

11:51

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries launches Philippine export OPS

11:34

Meyer Werft selects TMC for LNG-powered cruise vessels

10:48

Heyport optimizes port operations at Marsa Maroc with smart berth planning

09:57

AD Ports Group and ASRY sign three HoTs to collaborate on strategic maritime and ports projects

2025 June 14

15:27

Sang H. Yi named as Acting Maritime Administrator (MARAD)

15:17

OCI Global receives U.S. regulatory approval for the sale of its global methanol business to Methanex Corporation

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news