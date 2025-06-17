Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) and TFG Marine, the international marine fuel joint venture founded by Trafigura, Frontline and Golden Ocean, have established a bunker‑fuel joint venture to supply vessels at Oman’s ports of Duqm, Muscat and Sohar, according to TFG Marine's release.

The new company, TFG‑OOMCO LLC, is incorporated in Oman and combines OOMCO’s extensive local market knowledge with TFG Marine’s global sourcing, infrastructure and logistics capabilities to offer customers reliable and transparent bunkering services across all marine fuel grades.

Tarik Al Junaidi, CEO of Oman Oil Marketing Company, said: “This partnership aligns with Oman Oil Marketing Company’s efforts to develop the maritime transport and shipping infrastructure in Oman, which is in alignment with the objectives Oman Vision 2040. It underscores our commitment to meeting the increasing demand of compliant, high‑quality marine grades of fuel while adhering to the highest international health, safety, and environmental standards. Through our partnership with TFG Marine, the adoption of cutting‑edge technologies and the implementation of global best practices in fuel bunkering, we strive to lead towards excellence and sustainability in the bunker fuel business in the Sultanate’s ports.”

Mark Russell, Chief Commercial Officer of TFG Marine, added: “This is TFG Marine’s first venture in the Middle East and we look forward to serving our customers in this region. Oman has a rich history as a maritime nation and is well located close to the main shipping routes connecting the Arabian Gulf and the Indian subcontinent with the rest of the world.”

The announcement follows an MOU between SOHAR Port and Freezone and TFG Marine to create an international bunker‑fuel supply operation.

TFG Marine has deployed the bunker vessel Margherita Cosulich at Sohar’s deep‑sea port.

The vessel is equipped with an ISO 22192‑calibrated Mass Flow Meter (MFM), in line with Sohar Port requirements, aimed at promoting transparency and digitalisation across the bunkering sector to support decarbonisation efforts in shipping.

Oman Oil Marketing Company (OOMCO) operates one of the largest service‑station networks in Oman, running 236 fuel stations and providing commercial fuels, lubricants, aviation and marine fuels, as well as shop and food services. It is 100% Omani‐owned, with 49% held by OQ (the government‑owned energy group), and the remaining shares held by government entities, pension funds, shareholders and individuals. OOMCO holds over 40% of the domestic fuel‑market share in Oman and has expanded regionally into Saudi Arabia and Tanzania.

Launched in 2020 by Trafigura Group Pte, Frontline Ltd and Golden Ocean Group Ltd, TFG Marine is a global supplier and procurement JV in marine fuels. Serving 35 strategic bunker hubs worldwide, it delivers over 10 million metric tonnes of marine fuel per annum.