K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

K Line Energy Shipping (UK) Limited (“KLES”), a subsidiary of Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), and Yinson Production have entered into a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and market floating storage and injection units (FSIUs) and liquefied CO₂ carriers, according to K Line's release.

The collaboration will focus on carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, particularly in Europe.

Offshore CO₂ sequestration using FSIUs offers a cost‑efficient solution when onshore infrastructure or pipelines are impractical, and is being evaluated for projects such as the Havstjerne carbon storage project in Norway, 40 % owned by Yinson’s Stella Maris CCS unit.

Yinson Production contributes deep expertise in FPSO/FSO vessel design, engineering and operations and has been expanding its carbon capture investments since 2021.

“K” LINE brings a long-standing track record in liquefied gas carrier operation; since 2024, KLES has managed two liquefied CO₂ carriers for the first commercial CO₂ transport and storage service.

The two firms have worked together since 2018, co‑owning FPSOs Anna Nery and John Agyekum Kufuor.

Yinson’s CTO Lars Gunnar Vogt commented, “By combining our FPSO and offshore engineering expertise with ‘K’ LINE’s proven CO₂ shipping capabilities, we are well positioned to contribute to the development of innovative services that will enable large‑scale carbon transport and storage.”

Corporate Officer Kei Onishi of “K” LINE said the partnership addresses offshore unloading and bespoke transport needs beyond standard port‑to‑port CCS models.

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” LINE), founded in 1919, “K” LINE is a global shipping company specialising in dry bulk, LNG, LPG and other liquefied gas transport. The company delivered its first LPG carrier in 1974 and LNG carrier in 1983.

A division of Malaysia’s Yinson Holdings Berhad, Yinson Production owns and operates 10 FPSO/FSO vessels, with a project backlog exceeding USD 19 billion through 2048. It has strong engineering and operational capabilities for offshore energy and since 2021 has been investing directly in carbon capture technologies. The company co-owns the Havstjerne CCS project through its Stella Maris CCS unit.