Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

Australia will implement a ban on key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025, under the Industrial Chemicals Environmental Management Standard (IChEMS), classifying them as Schedule 7—indicating maximum concern, according to Maersk's release.

The banned substances are perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), perfluorohexanesulfonic acid (PFHxS) and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS), including their salts, isomers and substances that degrade into them.

The new regulation prohibits importing, exporting, manufacturing, processing and using these substances in Australia. Exemptions apply only to trace contamination below defined thresholds, scientific research, analytical testing, pre-existing goods, and imports under hazardous-waste provisions.

PFAS are synthetic chemicals used to resist heat, stains, grease and water; however, they persist in the environment and accumulate in living organisms. They are associated with contamination of water and soil and pose long-term risks to ecosystems and human health.

Affected entities are advised to audit supply chains for PFAS content, confirm chemical compositions with suppliers, determine whether goods qualify for exemptions, and consult compliance specialists before the July deadline.