2025 June 17   10:41

offshore

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

The installation of foundations at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm has been successfully completed with the placement of the 61st and final XL-monopile, according to DEME's release.

The project, carried out by DEME Group using its jack-up vessel Innovation, marks the conclusion of the drilled foundation installation campaign in challenging offshore conditions on a rocky seabed.  

The operation involved deploying a 350-tonne offshore foundation drill co-developed with Herrenknecht, supported by the 60-metre-high MODIGA structure, which protects and stabilizes the drilling and installation process against harsh ocean conditions.

According to DEME, these technologies enabled the safe and efficient execution of all installations.  

"This milestone is above all the result of the people behind it — the skill, dedication and teamwork of everyone involved. From our offshore crews and onshore teams to our client Les Éoliennes en Mer Services, and all partners and subcontractors, this achievement was only possible thanks to close collaboration and a shared commitment throughout the campaign," DEME stated.  

This project follows DEME’s previous involvement in France’s first large-scale offshore wind farm at Saint-Nazaire, marking the second time the company has delivered drilled foundation solutions in the country.

These solutions represent an industry-first technology adapted to complex marine environments, reflecting advancements in offshore wind foundation engineering. 

DEME Group is a Belgian maritime contractor specializing in dredging, offshore wind farm construction, and environmental remediation. The company operates globally, providing innovative solutions for infrastructure and marine engineering projects, including foundation installation for offshore wind farms.

Herrenknecht is a German company specializing in the manufacturing of tunnel boring machines and specialized drilling equipment. It collaborates with marine engineering firms to develop equipment capable of handling challenging geotechnical environments.  

Les Éoliennes en Mer Services is a French company focused on the development, construction, and operation of offshore wind farms in France. 

