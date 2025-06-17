GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has secured an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) during Q2 2025 to design cryogenic tanks for a new liquefied natural gas carrier (LNGC), according to the company's release.

The vessel will be built at Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, a HD KSOE subsidiary, on behalf of Purus — a London-based operator focused on low‑carbon maritime solutions.

GTT will design membrane containment tanks with a total capacity of 180 000 m³, using its Mark III Flex system.

Delivery is scheduled for Q4 2027.

Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) is the global leader in cryogenic membrane systems for LNG transport and storage. In 2024, its revenue reached €190.5 million, with 94.6% from tank licensing, predominantly LNG carriers, and 1.8% from hydrogen activities. GTT’s technologies are installed on LNG carriers, floating storage units, and increasingly, LNG-powered ships.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) is the umbrella group for Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI), Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD). It specializes in ship construction and offshore engineering.