2025 June 17   12:17

accident

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

On June 17, 2025, an incident occurred in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz involving a fire on two vessels.

According to UAE coast guard reports, 24 crew members were evacuated from the Antigua and Barbuda‑flagged tanker ADALYNN after it collided with the Liberian‑flagged tanker FRONT EAGLE.

Satellite data from NASA’s FIRMS system recorded three fire hotspots in the area, confirming the presence of flames aboard the vessels.

British maritime security firm Ambrey verified the incident occurred approximately 22 nautical miles off Khor Fakkan, though it stated there is no indication it was security‑related.

Experts have described the event as a likely collision, noting the fires could have resulted from the impact.

Speculation regarding involvement by regional political forces—considering tensions between Israel and Iran—has not been confirmed.

The Strait of Hormuz serves as a key transit route for around 20 % of global oil supplies, but at the time of reporting, no significant spike in oil prices had been observed.

The Indian Maritime Administration recommended that its vessels and crew exercise increased caution when passing through the Strait of Hormuz due to the current unstable environment.

UAE Coast Guard (National Guard Coast Guard) is the coast guard arm of the UAE National Guard, responsible for maritime surveillance, search and rescue, and coastal security in UAE territorial waters.

NASA FIRMS (Fire Information for Resource Management System) is a project by NASA that provides real-time satellite-based fire detection data worldwide. FIRMS identified three heat signatures in the Gulf of Oman consistent with fires on the vessels.  

Ambrey is a British maritime security and risk consultancy firm specializing in monitoring sea-based threats, including piracy, conflict-related risks, and navigational hazards.  

Indian Maritime Administration is the regulatory body under the Government of India that oversees maritime safety and navigational advisories. 

Topics:

tankers

accident

