Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, carries on average 20 million barrels per day (b/d) of oil—equivalent to roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption in 2024.

According to analysis by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) based on Vortexa tanker data, oil flow through the strait remained relatively flat in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2024.

No maritime traffic has been blocked despite recent Israel–Iran tensions, but Brent crude rose from $69 to $74 per barrel between June 12 and 13.

The strait is one of the world’s most important chokepoints: most oil volumes lacking alternative exit routes, though some pipeline options.

Between 2022 and 2024, crude and condensate transit declined by 1.6 million b/d, partly offset by a 0.5 million b/d rise in petroleum products.

The drop reflects OPEC+ production cuts since November 2022, Aramco's shift to land routes due to Bab al‑Mandeb disruptions, and increased regional refining.

In 2024 and Q1 2025, flows through Hormuz accounted for over a quarter of global seaborne oil trade and about one‑fifth of global oil and petroleum product consumption.

LNG volumes are similarly significant, with Qatar exporting about one‑fifth of global LNG via Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia remains the largest crude exporter through the strait, representing 38% of its crude flows (5.5 million b/d) in 2024.

Alternative pipelines—for example, Saudi Aramco’s East‑West pipeline (5 million b/d capacity, temporarily expanded to 7 million b/d in 2019) and the UAE’s 1.8 million b/d line to Fujairah—could divert approximately 2.6 million b/d, but typically operate below full capacity.

Iran’s Goreh‑Jask pipeline and Jask terminal, with around 300,000 b/d capacity, exported less than 70,000 b/d in summer 2024 and ceased operations after September 2024.

In 2024, Asia received approximately 84% of crude and condensate and 83% of LNG shipped through Hormuz, with China, India, Japan, and South Korea absorbing nearly 69% of crude flows.

The United States imported about 0.5 million b/d via the strait—7% of its total crude imports and 2% of petroleum liquids consumption—levels not seen in almost 40 years, as U.S. domestic output and Canadian imports rose.

