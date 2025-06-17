Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

Cavotec, a global leader in electrification and automation solutions for ports and industrial applications, has launched PowerAlign, a modular, mobile shore power solution specifically designed for container terminals, according to the company's release.

Unveiled at TOC Europe 2025 in Rotterdam, PowerAlign provides up to 140 m of coverage per unit, and additional modules can be added to extend reach.

PowerAlign maintains operational flexibility through its low-profile socket box and a compact footprint of less than 3.5 m², which keeps the quay clear.

The enclosed cable reel, mounted at the quay edge, protects cables, reduces maintenance, and supports high-traffic operations.

Key features include compliance with IEC 80005-1 standards, support for currents up to 16 kA/s, and flexibility in installation on the quay face or deck.

David Pagels, CEO of Cavotec, said: “PowerAlign is the result of our deep collaboration with port operators, shipowners, and terminal equipment manufacturers. It brings a flexible, compact, and future-ready shore power solution to container ports that are under increasing pressure to reduce emissions without compromising performance.”

The new solution helps container ports meet regulatory and environmental targets while maintaining productivity and vessel turnaround times.

Cavotec SA is a Swiss-based engineering company with over five decades of experience designing electrification and automation systems for ports and industrial sectors. The company specializes in connection solutions such as shore power systems, automated mooring (MoorMaster), cable reels, radio remote controls, and heavy-duty charging equipment.