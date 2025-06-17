MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

On 14 June 2025, MSC officially launched MSC GERMANY, its newest LNG dual-fuel container ship, during the MSC Yellow Festival held in Hamburg, according to the company's release.

This vessel represents a significant advancement in the shipping industry’s move toward sustainability, combining modern technology with environmental responsibility.

MSC GERMANY is powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), enabling it to operate with significantly reduced emissions compared to traditional fuel-powered ships.

The dual-fuel technology allows the vessel to switch between LNG and conventional marine fuel, enhancing operational flexibility while minimizing its carbon footprint.

The MSC Yellow Festival attracted over 100,000 attendees and featured a wide range of activities including interactive exhibitions on maritime logistics and sustainability, hands-on family-friendly challenges, and a cultural program culminating in a live concert on the Elbe River.

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is a global leader in container shipping and logistics, operating a large fleet worldwide.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHLA) is one of Europe’s largest port operators, managing container logistics and infrastructure in the Port of Hamburg.