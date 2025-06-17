Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

Frontline Plc has confirmed that its tanker Front Eagle, managed by Anglo Eastern, was involved in a maritime collision with the vessel Adalynn approximately 15 nautical miles off the coast of Fujairah at 00:15 local time on June 17, 2025.

All crew members on board Front Eagle are reported safe with no injuries, and no pollution has been observed.

A fire that broke out on the deck of Front Eagle was extinguished shortly after the incident.

Frontline also noted reports of a fire aboard Adalynn following the collision.

The company stated that the incident is being treated as a navigational matter and is not related to the ongoing regional conflict. Frontline is closely monitoring the situation and is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities, including the UAE Coast Guard, Fujairah Port Control, and Khor Fakkan Port Control.

A full investigation is planned to determine the cause of the collision.

Frontline Plc is a publicly listed shipping company based in Limassol, Cyprus, and traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker FRO. It operates one of the world’s largest fleets of oil tankers, specializing in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Anglo Eastern is a Hong Kong-based global ship management company offering full technical and crew management services for various vessel types, including tankers. It operates one of the largest managed fleets in the maritime industry.