ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

Ocean Network Express (“ONE”) today named ONE Singapore, the sixth vessel in its series of 20 ammonia- and methanol-ready container ships, at a ceremony held at Imabari Shipbuilding’s Hiroshima Shipyard in Japan.

The ship has a capacity of 13,900 TEU and will enhance ONE’s service offerings on trade lanes where it is deployed.

Jeremy Nixon, CEO, commented: “Today's naming of ONE Singapore signifies further progress in our fleet expansion strategy. This vessel, carrying the name of our global headquarters city, symbolizes our strong connection to Singapore’s vibrant maritime ecosystem. As we deploy this vessel into service, we continue to build upon ONE’s strong commitment to Singapore, in its prime position as the leading global international maritime centre.”

ONE Singapore is classed by Lloyd’s Register, flies the Singapore flag.

Ocean Network Express (ONE), founded in 2017 through the merger of Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, and K Line, ONE is jointly owned (NYK 38%, MOL 31%, K Line 31%). Headquartered in Tokyo and Singapore, it operates over 260 vessels with more than 2 million TEU capacity, serving over 120 countries.

Imabari Shipbuilding is a major Japanese shipyard based in Hiroshima, responsible for constructing ONE Singapore and other vessels in the 20‑ship order.