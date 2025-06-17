  1. Home
2025 June 17   18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

Pilbara Ports has released the “Clean Fuel Bunkering Hub” strategic roadmap, aiming to position the Pilbara as a global centre for clean marine fuel and reduce emissions in international shipping.

The document explores the creation of Australia’s first clean fuel bunkering hub to support decarbonisation across shipping, resource and maritime sectors, aligning with Western Australia’s 2050 emissions reduction target, according to the company's release.  

The region’s high shipping volumes, proximity to emerging ammonia producers, and short transit to Asian markets were highlighted, with Pilbara Ports handling over 7,700 vessel visits on the Pilbara‑China iron ore route in 2023–24.

The roadmap estimates that a shift to low‑carbon ammonia fuel could cut regional shipping emissions from over nine million to under 560,000 tonnes CO₂ per year—a 94% reduction.  

Pilbara Ports will work with industry partners across integrated workstreams—covering infrastructure, regulation, supply, demand, safety, economics, stakeholder engagement—and is targeting a potential trial at Port Hedland in 2026.

The roadmap follows a world‑first ship‑to‑ship ammonia transfer trial in September 2024 at Port Dampier, conducted with the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) and Yara Clean Ammonia.

In June 2025, GCMD confirmed that such transfers can be safe and practicable when appropriate safeguards are in place.  

Ports Minister Stephen Dawson said: “By enabling clean fuel bunkering in the Pilbara, we are helping global shipping reduce emissions while unlocking new economic and industrial opportunities for the State.”

The Pilbara Ports Authority manages four port facilities in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, including Dampier and Port Hedland. It handled over 7,700 vessel visits on the Pilbara–China iron ore route in 2023–24 and leads regional maritime logistics.

Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation (GCMD) GCMD is a Singapore‑based research body focused on maritime decarbonisation. It partnered with Pilbara Ports and Yara in September 2024 to complete the world’s first ship-to-ship ammonia transfer trial.  

Yara Clean Ammonia is a division of Yara International, specialising in low-carbon ammonia production and distribution. .

