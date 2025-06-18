  1. Home
2025 June 18   09:46

shipping

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

The governments of Canada and Australia have announced significant new sanctions measures targeting Russian-linked vessels and expanding trade restrictions, according to the official press releases by the Government of Canada and the Australian Government.

Canada, led by the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, imposed additional sanctions on 77 individuals and 39 entities under the Special Economic Measures (Russia) Regulations.

The Canadian government also introduced export restrictions on nearly 1,000 new items and listed 201 more vessels connected to Russian fleet operations, bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to over 300.  

These measures follow discussions at the 2025 G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

The sanctions package also targets three financial entities, upgrades restrictions on major Russian oil company Surgutneftegas, and sanctions individuals and entities involved in Russia’s quantum technology sector and those benefiting from the current situation.  

Minister Anand stated, “Canada remains committed to its policies... we are sending a clear message through these measures.”

Simultaneously, the Australian Government announced sanctions on 60 vessels linked to Russian fleet operations, marking Australia’s first action against these vessels.

The Australian measures aim to disrupt illicit oil trade and circumvention of international sanctions.  Australia has imposed over 1,400 sanctions to date and emphasized ongoing coordination with international partners, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. 

Together, these coordinated sanctions from Canada and Australia reinforce ongoing international efforts to apply economic measures targeting Russian entities and activities. 

Since 2014, Canada has imposed sanctions on over 3,300 individuals and entities related to Russia’s activities.

Australia has implemented more than 1,400 sanctions measures, focusing on financial restrictions, trade controls, and targeted measures against key sectors and individuals. 

