Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

Konecranes announced at TOC Europe in Rotterdam on 17 June 2025 the global introduction of its new E‑Hybrid Rubber‑Tired Gantry (RTG) crane and electric empty container handler, proceeding toward full electrification of its port equipment fleet by 2026, according to the company's release.

The E‑Hybrid RTG extends hybrid power by supporting electric‑battery operation alongside onboard batteries and busbar or cable reel electricity, offering terminals blackout protection and reducing functional disruption during one‑ to two‑second power outages.

According to Thomas Gylling, Director of Marketing & Customer Experience for Port Solutions at Konecranes, this combination “solves that problem” and represents “a game‑changer” in reducing emissions and advancing electric container handling.

Operators can charge the E‑Hybrid RTG via cable reel or busbar during regular operations.

Battery charging requires 60 kW, significantly less than the 400 kW needed by fully cabled RTGs, enabling lower infrastructure CAPEX.

The RTG’s battery components are already deployed in over 200 hybrid units worldwide.

Konecranes has received an order from a Brazilian terminal, and the E‑Hybrid RTG is now available globally.

The company also announced rollout of its electric empty container handler (9–10 t) in Europe and North America, following deployments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The device joins Konecranes’ existing 10–18 t and 18–25 t electric forklift series.

These launches support Konecranes’ Ecolifting vision to enhance environmental impact while reducing customers’ carbon footprints, via diesel drive optimization, hybrid and fully electric fleets.

With approximately 16 700 staff in over 50 countries and €4.2 billion in 2024 sales, Konecranes is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol KCR).

