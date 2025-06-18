  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

2025 June 18   10:12

shipping

Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

Konecranes announced at TOC Europe in Rotterdam on 17 June 2025 the global introduction of its new E‑Hybrid Rubber‑Tired Gantry (RTG) crane and electric empty container handler, proceeding toward full electrification of its port equipment fleet by 2026, according to the company's release.

The E‑Hybrid RTG extends hybrid power by supporting electric‑battery operation alongside onboard batteries and busbar or cable reel electricity, offering terminals blackout protection and reducing functional disruption during one‑ to two‑second power outages.

According to Thomas Gylling, Director of Marketing & Customer Experience for Port Solutions at Konecranes, this combination “solves that problem” and represents “a game‑changer” in reducing emissions and advancing electric container handling.  

Operators can charge the E‑Hybrid RTG via cable reel or busbar during regular operations.

Battery charging requires 60 kW, significantly less than the 400 kW needed by fully cabled RTGs, enabling lower infrastructure CAPEX.

The RTG’s battery components are already deployed in over 200 hybrid units worldwide.

Konecranes has received an order from a Brazilian terminal, and the E‑Hybrid RTG is now available globally.  

The company also announced rollout of its electric empty container handler (9–10 t) in Europe and North America, following deployments in Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

The device joins Konecranes’ existing 10–18 t and 18–25 t electric forklift series.  

These launches support Konecranes’ Ecolifting vision to enhance environmental impact while reducing customers’ carbon footprints, via diesel drive optimization, hybrid and fully electric fleets.

With approximately 16 700 staff in over 50 countries and €4.2 billion in 2024 sales, Konecranes is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol KCR).

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling equipment and services. It operates across multiple industries, offering cranes, lift trucks, and service solutions. As of 2024, the company employed around 16,700 professionals in over 50 countries, generating €4.2 billion in sales. 

Topics:

Konecranes

crane

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

09:46

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

2025 June 17

18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

17:45

U.S. government puts into effect auto and aerospace terms of UK trade pact

17:20

Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

17:00

ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

16:40

Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

16:12

MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

15:46

MOL, MISC and PETRONAS form joint venture to advance cross-border CO2 transportation

15:19

Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

12:52

Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

12:17

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

11:42

GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

09:30

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news