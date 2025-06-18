MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

MODEC, Inc. has renewed its joint research and development agreement with Terra Drone Corporation for non‑destructive internal inspections of crude oil storage tanks on floating production, storage and offloading systems (FPSOs) using Terra UT drones, according to the company's release.

The renewed deal builds on a 2024 contract and aims to further advance operational deployment of drone inspection technology following improvements in measurement accuracy, safety, and inspection time.

Periodic inspections on FPSOs are essential but must coincide with ongoing production performed by a limited offshore crew; drone‑based inspections can achieve this without increasing personnel onboard.

In 2024, both companies improved ultrasonic sensor accuracy, equipped drones with gas detectors, upgraded wire brushes to clean residues up to ten times faster, and introduced tethered power cables to reduce drone landings by 90%.

Under the renewed agreement, R&D efforts in fiscal 2025 will include optimizing drone airframe design and transportability, integrating high‑resolution cameras, reinforcing tether cables with explosion‑proof features, and developing gel‑free measurement technology.

MODEC is a Japan‑based engineering and services firm specializing in floating offshore oil and gas production systems, including FPSOs. Its activities cover full EPCI (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation), leasing, and O&M services.

Headquartered in Japan, Terra Drone is a global leader in industrial and urban air mobility (UAM) drone solutions. The company develops hardware, software, and services across surveying, inspection, and agriculture.