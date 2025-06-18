Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

Uni‑Tankers reported that revenue rose by 24.4 % to USD 39.5 million in net profit for the 2024/25 financial year, according to the company's release.

The Danish tanker operator increased its fleet from 41 to 47 vessels—the largest capacity in its history—and attributes the performance to a balanced business model with roughly equal exposure to spot market and long‑term contracts.

CEO Per Ekmann commented: “It has now been four years since we completed our turnaround, and for the past three years, we have consistently delivered strong profits... This confirms that our strategy is working.”

Growth initiatives include deployment of ECO‑designed tankers such as M/T Selandia Swan, sister‑ship to M/T Fionia Swan, and the newbuild M/T Marex Nina, named after Nina Østergaard, CEO and co‑owner of parent company USTC Group.

Further expansion is supported by a solid order book.

The company will open a new office in Singapore in July to bolster its presence in Asia.

On environmental efforts, Uni‑Tankers is participating in the CLEANSHIP project with the Danish Technological Institute and the Mærsk McKinney Møller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping to reduce black carbon and introduce energy‑saving and wind‑assisted propulsion systems.

For 2025/26, the company targets a pre‑tax profit of approximately USD 30 million, while focusing on operational efficiency, digital development and talent retention.