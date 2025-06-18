  1. Home
2025 June 18   13:41

shipbuilding

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

Kongsberg Maritime will supply 17 shipsets of its US range of azimuth thrusters to Türkiye’s Sanmar Shipyards for a series of international tug projects, according to the company's release.

The thrusters will range in power from 1,765 kW to 2,525 kW, delivering bollard pulls between 60 t and 85 t.  

Sanmar Shipyards, a long‑standing customer of Kongsberg Maritime, has nearly five decades of experience and has delivered over 300 tugs globally.

Operating from facilities in Tuzla and Altınova, Sanmar builds battery‑electric, LNG‑fuelled, methanol, hybrid, and autonomous tugs, many based on Robert Allan Ltd. designs.  

Volkan Gün, Sanmar’s senior supply chain manager, said: “We value long‑term partnerships built on trust, technical capability, consistent delivery and sustainable after‑sales service. Kongsberg Maritime continues to be a dependable and solution‑oriented partner. … The commitment and responsiveness of their Türkiye‑based team further strengthens our confidence in this partnership…”  

Emre Kopuz, senior sales manager at Kongsberg Maritime, added: “These latest contracts with Sanmar Shipyards builds on our long and successful relationship with one of Türkiye’s leading tug builders. We are delighted to sign these contracts totalling 34 azimuth thrusters for 17 new tugs…”  Tomi Venttola, senior sales manager in Rauma, Finland, noted: “The tug market is one where our thrusters have continued to demonstrate proven reliability, power, and efficiency… We continue to develop our thruster systems to meet the growing demands for more efficient, cleaner operations, with mechanical, hybrid and electric solutions.” 

A division of Norway’s Kongsberg Gruppen, Kongsberg Maritime is a supplier of marine technology systems, including thrusters, dynamic positioning, automation, and energy solutions. It has over 60 years of experience in designing and delivering propulsion and navigation systems globally, with manufacturing, sales, and service operations in more than 30 countries. 

Located in Türkiye with shipbuilding facilities in Tuzla and Altınova, Sanmar Shipyards has nearly 50 years of history in constructing tugboats. It has delivered over 300 tugs worldwide, including innovative designs such as battery-electric, LNG-fuelled, methanol, hybrid, and autonomous tugs, often built under licence from Robert Allan Ltd. 

A globally recognised naval architecture firm based in Canada, Robert Allan Ltd. specialises in the design of tugboats and workboats. Their designs are foundational for many of Sanmar’s modern tugs, including advanced autonomous and alternative-fuel models. 

Topics:

Sanmar

Kongsberg

shipbuilding

tugboats

