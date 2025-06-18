Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

Portlink Logistics Centre Ltd., part of the MGH Group in Bangladesh, has placed an order for two Konecranes E-ACE 6/7 ECC10 DS electric empty container handlers, according to the company's release.

The electric lift trucks are scheduled for delivery to Portlink’s container yard in Chattogram by the end of Q3 2025.

Portlink, which operates South Asia’s largest inland container depot, plans to use the new equipment to expand operations while reducing CO₂ emissions and operating costs.

These two units will join the company’s existing fleet of three Konecranes reach stackers.

The Konecranes E-ACE 6/7 ECC10 DS is a fully electric version of the Liftace empty container handler.

It operates with zero tailpipe emissions, supports 6-12 hours of use on a single charge, and can regenerate up to 15% of expended energy.

The machine offers up to 20% faster lifting and acceleration speeds compared to diesel alternatives and reduces noise and vibrations by as much as 50%.

Each unit includes TRUCONNECT® Premium with tire pressure monitoring, providing real-time data on energy consumption, battery usage, and equipment status.

Syed Iqbal Ali, CEO at MGH Group, stated, “This investment supports our sustainability targets without compromising on performance. Over time, we expect a significant reduction in operational and maintenance expenses. The longer the machines are in use, the lower our total cost of ownership will be.”

The order was facilitated by Konecranes and Demag (Bangladesh) Ltd. Since Portlink’s initial investment in Konecranes equipment in 2020, the local support has helped build customer confidence.

Portlink previously introduced emission reduction technology with Power Drive, which reduces fuel consumption by 10–15%.

Konecranes electric empty container handlers support both CCS and GB/T charging standards and can be fully recharged in approximately one hour.

After initial introduction in Asia Pacific, the electric range has expanded to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America.

Jeffrey Foo, Regional Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, commented, “The company’s investment reflects growing market readiness for electric container handling and sets the benchmark for the wider region.”

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving multiple industries worldwide. Headquartered in Finland, the company employs around 16,700 professionals across over 50 countries. In 2024, the company reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion.

Portlink Logistics Centre Ltd. operates South Asia’s largest inland container depot located in Chattogram, Bangladesh. As part of the MGH Group, it provides logistics and container handling services.

Demag (Bangladesh) Ltd. is the local partner facilitating Konecranes’ equipment sales and support in Bangladesh.