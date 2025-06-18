  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

2025 June 18   14:23

ports

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

Portlink Logistics Centre Ltd., part of the MGH Group in Bangladesh, has placed an order for two Konecranes E-ACE 6/7 ECC10 DS electric empty container handlers, according to the company's release.

The electric lift trucks are scheduled for delivery to Portlink’s container yard in Chattogram by the end of Q3 2025.  

Portlink, which operates South Asia’s largest inland container depot, plans to use the new equipment to expand operations while reducing CO₂ emissions and operating costs.

These two units will join the company’s existing fleet of three Konecranes reach stackers.  

The Konecranes E-ACE 6/7 ECC10 DS is a fully electric version of the Liftace empty container handler.

It operates with zero tailpipe emissions, supports 6-12 hours of use on a single charge, and can regenerate up to 15% of expended energy.

The machine offers up to 20% faster lifting and acceleration speeds compared to diesel alternatives and reduces noise and vibrations by as much as 50%.  

Each unit includes TRUCONNECT® Premium with tire pressure monitoring, providing real-time data on energy consumption, battery usage, and equipment status.  

Syed Iqbal Ali, CEO at MGH Group, stated, “This investment supports our sustainability targets without compromising on performance. Over time, we expect a significant reduction in operational and maintenance expenses. The longer the machines are in use, the lower our total cost of ownership will be.”  

The order was facilitated by Konecranes and Demag (Bangladesh) Ltd. Since Portlink’s initial investment in Konecranes equipment in 2020, the local support has helped build customer confidence.

Portlink previously introduced emission reduction technology with Power Drive, which reduces fuel consumption by 10–15%.  

Konecranes electric empty container handlers support both CCS and GB/T charging standards and can be fully recharged in approximately one hour.

After initial introduction in Asia Pacific, the electric range has expanded to the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Europe, and North America.  

Jeffrey Foo, Regional Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, commented, “The company’s investment reflects growing market readiness for electric container handling and sets the benchmark for the wider region.”  

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving multiple industries worldwide. Headquartered in Finland, the company employs around 16,700 professionals across over 50 countries. In 2024, the company reported group sales of EUR 4.2 billion.

Portlink Logistics Centre Ltd. operates South Asia’s largest inland container depot located in Chattogram, Bangladesh. As part of the MGH Group, it provides logistics and container handling services. 

Demag (Bangladesh) Ltd. is the local partner facilitating Konecranes’ equipment sales and support in Bangladesh.

Topics:

Konecranes

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

10:12

Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

09:46

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

2025 June 17

18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

17:45

U.S. government puts into effect auto and aerospace terms of UK trade pact

17:20

Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

17:00

ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

16:40

Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

16:12

MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

15:46

MOL, MISC and PETRONAS form joint venture to advance cross-border CO2 transportation

15:19

Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

12:52

Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

12:17

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

11:42

GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

09:30

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news