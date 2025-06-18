AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

Biomar was delivered to ESL Shipping’s subsidiary AtoB@C Shipping on June 16, increasing the fleet of 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels to seven, according to the company's release.

This delivery is part of the ongoing expansion of AtoB@C Shipping’s series of twelve vessels aimed at enhancing sustainability and energy efficiency.

Commercial Director Frida Rowland stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Biomar into our fleet. With each new vessel, we are building a greener future for shortsea shipping in Europe.”

Following Biomar’s delivery, the steel-cutting ceremony for the final vessel in the series, Luxomar, took place on June 17.

The eighth vessel, Ventumar, was launched on May 30 and is currently undergoing outfitting, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2025.

AtoB@C Shipping has contracted twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels from Chowgule & Company.

The plan is to deliver one vessel each quarter until autumn 2026.

ESL Shipping is the leading dry bulk cargo carrier in the Baltic region. The company provides specialized services such as loading and unloading large ocean liners at sea. Founded over 75 years ago, ESL Shipping is a subsidiary of Aspo Plc. Together with AtoB@C Shipping, the group operates a combined fleet of over 40 vessels with cargo capacities ranging from 4,000 to 25,000 dwt.

Founded in 2000 and part of ESL Shipping since 2018, AtoB@C Shipping specializes in shortsea transportation of bulk and breakbulk cargoes for industrial clients. Its business model emphasizes operational excellence and long-term contracts. The fleet consists of modern, ice-classed multipurpose vessels between 4,000 and 6,000 dwt, capable of reliable transport under difficult weather conditions throughout the year.

Chowgule & Company is a shipbuilding firm responsible for constructing the twelve 5,400 dwt plug-in hybrid vessels ordered by AtoB@C Shipping.