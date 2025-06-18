  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

2025 June 18   14:53

ports

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

DP World Egypt achieved a significant operational milestone during the week ending 18 June 2025 with the arrival of the Energos Eskimo at Ain Sokhna Port, one of three strategic maritime events underscoring the port’s expanding role, according to the company's release.

The Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), operated by New Fortress Energy, docked for high-pressure gas manifold modifications in preparation for LNG injection into Egypt’s national grid via SUMED Port.

This operation highlights Sokhna’s capacity to support complex energy infrastructure and its contribution to national energy security.  

In the same week, the Berge Kuju, a 300‑metre dry bulk vessel, arrived from Brazil carrying 180,008 tonnes of iron ore for Ezz Steel.

It was the largest iron ore shipment ever received by an Egyptian port, unloaded using deep-water berths and high-capacity cranes.

This shipment supports Sokhna’s long‑term industrial trade operations and reinforces the port’s role in handling bulk imports aligned with national manufacturing objectives.  

Sokhna Port also welcomed the cruise ship Aroya under an annual agreement with Cruise Saudi.

The vessel, carrying approximately 2,300 passengers, was processed efficiently through disembarkation and customs, showcasing the port’s growing capabilities in cruise tourism logistics.  

Mohammad Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt, noted: “DP World Egypt continues to prove its ability to manage diverse vessel types with efficiency and precision… supporting both trade flows and the country’s economic development goals.”

He also emphasized that ongoing investments—such as the near‑completion of the $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park—will further enhance the company’s multimodal supply chain solutions and attract foreign investment. 

DP World Egypt is a subsidiary of DP World, the global port operator active across six continents. In Egypt, DP World manages Sokhna Port and is developing the $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park. 

Topics:

DP World

FSRU

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

10:12

Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

09:46

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

2025 June 17

18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

17:45

U.S. government puts into effect auto and aerospace terms of UK trade pact

17:20

Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

17:00

ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

16:40

Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

16:12

MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

15:46

MOL, MISC and PETRONAS form joint venture to advance cross-border CO2 transportation

15:19

Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

12:52

Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

12:17

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

11:42

GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

09:30

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news