DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

DP World Egypt achieved a significant operational milestone during the week ending 18 June 2025 with the arrival of the Energos Eskimo at Ain Sokhna Port, one of three strategic maritime events underscoring the port’s expanding role, according to the company's release.

The Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRU), operated by New Fortress Energy, docked for high-pressure gas manifold modifications in preparation for LNG injection into Egypt’s national grid via SUMED Port.

This operation highlights Sokhna’s capacity to support complex energy infrastructure and its contribution to national energy security.

In the same week, the Berge Kuju, a 300‑metre dry bulk vessel, arrived from Brazil carrying 180,008 tonnes of iron ore for Ezz Steel.

It was the largest iron ore shipment ever received by an Egyptian port, unloaded using deep-water berths and high-capacity cranes.

This shipment supports Sokhna’s long‑term industrial trade operations and reinforces the port’s role in handling bulk imports aligned with national manufacturing objectives.

Sokhna Port also welcomed the cruise ship Aroya under an annual agreement with Cruise Saudi.

The vessel, carrying approximately 2,300 passengers, was processed efficiently through disembarkation and customs, showcasing the port’s growing capabilities in cruise tourism logistics.

Mohammad Shihab, CEO of DP World Egypt, noted: “DP World Egypt continues to prove its ability to manage diverse vessel types with efficiency and precision… supporting both trade flows and the country’s economic development goals.”

He also emphasized that ongoing investments—such as the near‑completion of the $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park—will further enhance the company’s multimodal supply chain solutions and attract foreign investment.

DP World Egypt is a subsidiary of DP World, the global port operator active across six continents. In Egypt, DP World manages Sokhna Port and is developing the $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park.