  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

2025 June 18   15:13

ports

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach declined by 8.2% in May, with dockworkers and terminal operators handling 639,160 TEUs, compared to 695,937 last year, according to the company's release.

Imports fell 13.4% to 299,116 TEUs and exports decreased 18.6% to 82,149 TEUs, while empty containers rose 3.2% to 257,895 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero commented, “We remain cautiously optimistic that import cargo will rebound at the end of June and into July…” and highlighted continued investment in rail and terminal upgrades.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said, “We are monitoring the development of the new trade policies and the effects on our dockworkers and others across the supply chain.”

Despite the May dip, the port has processed 4,042,228 TEUs in the first five months of 2025—a 17.2% increase from the same period in 2024.

A temporary pause in tariffs is expected to drive a surge in cargo volumes by late June. 

Port of Long Beach is one of North America’s busiest container ports, located in Southern California.

Topics:

Port of Long Beach

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:05

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

10:12

Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

09:46

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

2025 June 17

18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

17:45

U.S. government puts into effect auto and aerospace terms of UK trade pact

17:20

Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

17:00

ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

16:40

Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

16:12

MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

15:46

MOL, MISC and PETRONAS form joint venture to advance cross-border CO2 transportation

15:19

Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

12:52

Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

12:17

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

11:42

GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

09:30

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news