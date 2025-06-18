Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach declined by 8.2% in May, with dockworkers and terminal operators handling 639,160 TEUs, compared to 695,937 last year, according to the company's release.

Imports fell 13.4% to 299,116 TEUs and exports decreased 18.6% to 82,149 TEUs, while empty containers rose 3.2% to 257,895 TEUs.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero commented, “We remain cautiously optimistic that import cargo will rebound at the end of June and into July…” and highlighted continued investment in rail and terminal upgrades.

Long Beach Harbor Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said, “We are monitoring the development of the new trade policies and the effects on our dockworkers and others across the supply chain.”

Despite the May dip, the port has processed 4,042,228 TEUs in the first five months of 2025—a 17.2% increase from the same period in 2024.

A temporary pause in tariffs is expected to drive a surge in cargo volumes by late June.

Port of Long Beach is one of North America’s busiest container ports, located in Southern California.