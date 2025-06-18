  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

2025 June 18   18:05

shipping

Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

RINA, the multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, has acquired the entire share capital of Foreship, a Finnish naval architecture and marine engineering specialist, from Vaaka Partners and the company’s managers, according to RINA's release.

Foreship, headquartered in Helsinki, reported revenues of €15.2 million in 2024 and employs over 90 professionals across eight global offices, including in the USA, UK and Estonia.

“Foreship offers unique competence which is highly appreciated by its clients,” said Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA.

“It brings an exceptional track record and a depth of expertise in naval architecture that complements our own consulting engineering capabilities. Together, on a shared path of growth, we will deliver even greater value to the global shipping industry, advancing sustainability, digital innovation and ship lifecycle services.”  

Lauri Haavisto, CEO of Foreship, commented: “Foreship’s vision is to lead in sustainable passenger ship conversions, new builds, and consultancy. Joining forces with a global partner like RINA will accelerate our growth, expand our knowledge, and strengthen our client relationships, while continuing to foster the close collaboration we value.”  

Following the acquisition, Foreship’s operations will be integrated into RINA Consulting. Lazard acted as financial advisor to RINA, with Bain & Company assisting in commercial due diligence, PwC supporting financial and tax due diligence, and Borenius Attorneys providing legal counsel. 

RINA is a multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group headquartered in Italy. RINA provides services across energy, marine, infrastructure & mobility, certification, industry and real estate sectors. In December 2023, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR joined Registro Italiano Navale, RINA’s majority shareholder. In 2024, the group posted revenues of €915 million, employed 6,200 staff across 200 offices in 70 countries.  

Foreship is a Finland‑based naval architecture and marine engineering consultancy with headquarters in Helsinki. The firm specialises in cruise ship design, energy‑efficient innovations and sustainable marine technologies. It recorded 2024 revenues of €15.2 million and employs over 90 experts across eight offices globally, including in the United States, United Kingdom and Estonia. 

Topics:

RINA

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

17:35

Seaspan completes first LNG bunkering at Port of Nanaimo

17:21

Kazakhstan proposes joint cargo terminal with China at Kuryk port

16:42

Valenciaport container traffic dips 1.38% in May

16:13

Maersk christens Berlin Mærsk, first of new 17,480 TEU dual‑fuel methanol class

15:48

X‑Press Feeders and COSCO SHIPPING Lines ink partnership and vessel‑leasing deal

15:13

Long Beach cargo volumes fall 8.2% in May

14:53

DP World Egypt marks historic week with LNG vessel arrival, record iron ore delivery and cruise call

14:23

Konecranes expands electric container handler footprint with Bangladesh order

13:53

AtoB@C Shipping receives Biomar as construction of last hybrid vessel starts

13:41

Kongsberg Maritime wins contract to supply 17 azimuth thrusters to Sanmar Shipyards

13:12

IMO Secretary-General urges swift action after UN Ocean Conference

12:44

Uni‑Tankers boosts revenue by 24 % and expands fleet to record size

12:23

MODEC, Terra Drone renew R&D partnership to advance FPSO tank inspections

10:12

Konecranes unveils E‑Hybrid RTG crane and electric empty container handler at TOC Europe 2025

09:46

Canada and Australia impose coordinated sanctions targeting Russian fleet operations and expanded trade restrictions

2025 June 17

18:15

Pilbara Ports launches roadmap to drive maritime decarbonisation

17:45

U.S. government puts into effect auto and aerospace terms of UK trade pact

17:20

Australia to ban key PFAS chemicals from 1 July 2025

17:00

ONE expands fleet with naming of new 13,900 TEU methanol/ammonia‑ready vessel

16:40

Frontline confirms vessel collision off Fujairah unrelated to regional conflict

16:12

MSC launches LNG-powered MSC GERMANY during Hamburg Yellow Festival

15:46

MOL, MISC and PETRONAS form joint venture to advance cross-border CO2 transportation

15:19

Cavotec launches PowerAlign modular shore power system for container terminals

12:52

Despite Israel‑Iran escalation, Hormuz throughput unchanged in Q1 2025

12:17

Fire breaks out after tanker collision off UAE coast near Hormuz

11:42

GTT wins contract from HD KSOE for tank design on new LNG carrier

10:41

All foundations installed at the Îles d’Yeu and Noirmoutier offshore wind farm

10:24

K Line and Yinson Production sign MoU to develop FSIU and liquefied CO₂ carrier solutions

09:30

Oman Oil Marketing Company and TFG Marine launch bunker-fuel JV in Oman

2025 June 16

18:00

Turning point for CCS now as global capture and storage capacity to quadruple by 2030, says DNV

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30            

All news