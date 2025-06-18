Italian engineering group RINA buys Finnish Foreship

RINA, the multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group, has acquired the entire share capital of Foreship, a Finnish naval architecture and marine engineering specialist, from Vaaka Partners and the company’s managers, according to RINA's release.

Foreship, headquartered in Helsinki, reported revenues of €15.2 million in 2024 and employs over 90 professionals across eight global offices, including in the USA, UK and Estonia.

“Foreship offers unique competence which is highly appreciated by its clients,” said Ugo Salerno, Executive Chairman of RINA.

“It brings an exceptional track record and a depth of expertise in naval architecture that complements our own consulting engineering capabilities. Together, on a shared path of growth, we will deliver even greater value to the global shipping industry, advancing sustainability, digital innovation and ship lifecycle services.”

Lauri Haavisto, CEO of Foreship, commented: “Foreship’s vision is to lead in sustainable passenger ship conversions, new builds, and consultancy. Joining forces with a global partner like RINA will accelerate our growth, expand our knowledge, and strengthen our client relationships, while continuing to foster the close collaboration we value.”

Following the acquisition, Foreship’s operations will be integrated into RINA Consulting. Lazard acted as financial advisor to RINA, with Bain & Company assisting in commercial due diligence, PwC supporting financial and tax due diligence, and Borenius Attorneys providing legal counsel.

RINA is a multinational engineering consultancy, inspection and certification group headquartered in Italy. RINA provides services across energy, marine, infrastructure & mobility, certification, industry and real estate sectors. In December 2023, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR joined Registro Italiano Navale, RINA’s majority shareholder. In 2024, the group posted revenues of €915 million, employed 6,200 staff across 200 offices in 70 countries.

